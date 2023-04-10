"A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in."
Very few of us who will vote on the upcoming school bond issue will benefit from it directly, save perhaps for the few teachers and staff at Connors Emerson that call Bar Harbor home.
Most of us with small children will have long since said goodbye to playgrounds and will be knee-deep in planning for proms by the time construction is all said and done.
But what is being asked of all of us is not about today. We are being asked to invest and build a foundation for the future.
We are being asked to create a place where the next generation of our town will learn to do more than just to read and write, but also to listen, to care, to dream and (most importantly) to change. We are being asked to do the thing that we so often strive to teach our children – to leave things in a better state than how we found them.
As many of our educators will tell you, the best way to teach someone a new skill is to model it. It is up to all of us now to model what we want to see in the future.
A school is more than just a place; it is in many ways a memorial. It is what is left behind by the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbors, friends and strangers who saw fit to mortgage a small piece of their today to build a stronger tomorrow.
I urge you to show your support for the Connors Emerson building project at our town meeting this June.