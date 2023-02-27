Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

Next week, the Bar Harbor Town Council will be deciding on whether to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in our community. These products are manufactured for – and marketed toward – youth. The flavors used in these products appeal to young people, helping to get them hooked on smoking. All these flavors, including menthol, are used to mask the harshness of the tobacco, making it easier for young people to have another cigarette or vape, time and time again. Vaping cartridges contain as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes. Nicotine is highly addictive for any age, but the high concentration is a serious concern for younger people as they are already uniquely susceptible to nicotine addiction.

