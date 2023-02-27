Next week, the Bar Harbor Town Council will be deciding on whether to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in our community. These products are manufactured for – and marketed toward – youth. The flavors used in these products appeal to young people, helping to get them hooked on smoking. All these flavors, including menthol, are used to mask the harshness of the tobacco, making it easier for young people to have another cigarette or vape, time and time again. Vaping cartridges contain as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes. Nicotine is highly addictive for any age, but the high concentration is a serious concern for younger people as they are already uniquely susceptible to nicotine addiction.
And that is an important point. Many people refer to smoking as a habit. “It’s a nasty habit, and I wish I never started,” is a refrain we hear a lot. With the high concentration of nicotine used in vaping cartridges, we are talking about more than a habit. These products are designed to create an addiction. Tobacco companies know this, and that’s why they pack so much nicotine into the cartridges.
As a community health educator for MDI Hospital, it is my responsibility to protect the health of all our community members; that’s why I’m speaking out. Flavored tobacco products are problematic and dangerous. If tobacco companies want to continue to manufacture products designed to hook kids, then it is up to us to end the sale of those products. Our kids’ health and safety should come before profits for tobacco companies, always.
This ordinance will remove a product that is designed to get kids to start smoking. By ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, we will be able to nip that in the bud. I urge the Bar Harbor Town Council to vote in favor of ending the sale of flavored tobacco products on March 7.