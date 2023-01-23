Defending the nation from foreign enemies – despite being translated into a literally unaccountable military budget – has been a rallying cry for Republicans. But we also have to defend the nation from home-grown enemies. Republicans demonize progressive influences (from political movements to picture books) promoting equality. More dangerous are conservative activists; founders who held the conception of a United States hostage to protect slavery and their blood and ideological heirs – the Confederacy, the America First movement and today's Republican Party.
As we consider the disastrous impact of Republican economic and anti-science myths spun into worse Republican policy, we need to factor the cost to the nation, in dollars and cents, of Republican antidemocratic activities – including their misinterpreting the Constitution to deny civil rights, obstruct gun regulation and to foment insurrection.
As we go into the debt ceiling debate, Republicans will hold hostage domestic social and environmental programs, and international obligations. This will hurt us all, even here on little MDI. In response, we must spotlight the economic cost of these same Republicans' ideological indulgences and their drain on America's fiscal capital. We already know their cost to America's democratic institutions and drain on America's moral capital.