Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

Defending the nation from foreign enemies – despite being translated into a literally unaccountable military budget – has been a rallying cry for Republicans. But we also have to defend the nation from home-grown enemies. Republicans demonize progressive influences (from political movements to picture books) promoting equality. More dangerous are conservative activists; founders who held the conception of a United States hostage to protect slavery and their blood and ideological heirs – the Confederacy, the America First movement and today's Republican Party.

Tags

