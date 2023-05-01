To the Editor:
My name is Chantal Longo-Guess, and I am running as a write-in candidate for a seat on our Trenton school committee.
The fact that education is immensely important in our society was instilled in me at a young age. While I was growing up in Waterville, both of my parents worked in education in the public schools in SAD 49. I graduated from Waterville High School and went on to earn a B.S. in biochemistry from the University of Maine. My early career entailed research with The Jackson Laboratory and, while employed there, I obtained my master’s degree in biochemistry. I firmly believe that public education is not only important, but that it is the cornerstone of our society.
I met my husband Billy, and together we chose to make Trenton our home and to raise our family here. In 2018, I joined Billy to help manage his tree care and landscape supply business, Eagle Arboriculture, which is located on Bar Harbor Road here in Trenton. Billy and I have three children, Caleb, 17, a junior at Ellsworth High School and Hancock County Technical Center where he studies diesel mechanics; Lily, 15, a freshman at MDI High School; and, Sophia, 12, in seventh grade at Trenton Elementary School.
All our children have benefitted greatly from the smaller class sizes at Trenton Elementary School. We also particularly appreciate having school choice. This has allowed Caleb and Lily to attend the high school of their own choosing – important, I am convinced, to them getting their best in public education.
Please take the time to check the box and write my name, Chantal Longo-Guess, in the vacant space on the ballot for the school committee seat. In-person voting will take place at the Trenton Town Office on May 15. If you prefer to vote with an absentee ballot, one will be provided to you by calling the Trenton Town Office, (207) 667-7207. Thank you very much for your time.
Chantal Longo-Guess
Trenton
