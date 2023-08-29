A recent Islander news article (“Millions pour in,” Aug. 10) about the Pine Tree Power initiative discusses the PR battle between Pine Tree Power (PTP) and the incumbent utilities Versant and Central Maine Power (CMP). This is a David vs Goliath battle.
The Pine Tree Power side is a grassroots initiative funded mostly by small donations from Mainers, and it’s being outspent 17 to 1 by the corporate money behind the Versant and CMP side. You may have seen TV ads from the latter. These Goliath ads paint a scary picture, but not an accurate one.
Consumer-owned utilities (COUs) are not new. About 90 towns in Maine already use them, as do about 20 percent of the ratepayers across America. Changing from the current profit-driven investor-owned utilities (IOUs) to a nonprofit COU, the PTP initiative makes sense for four reasons.
First, it will save Mainers money. A nonprofit COU inherently has a lower cost structure than an IOU. On average, Maine COUs charge about a third less than CMP and Versant. Last year, almost $200 million of profit left the state to pay the owners of the two utilities. With a COU, that money would be used either to invest in improving the infrastructure or to return it to the consumer to lower rates.
While the price to purchase the two utilities is significant, it is affordable given the huge and growing revenues and profits these utilities bring in. No state tax or bond funds would be used in purchasing the utilities. And to ensure continuity of operations, the contracts and seniorities of current workers would be maintained.
Second, our utilities need to invest a lot to enable more low-cost wind and solar power to be used, but currently they have been reluctant to do so. If they did, their cost of borrowing to make the necessary investments would be at least twice as much as with PTP.
Third, PTP will improve reliability. Today, CMP is rated as having the worst customer satisfaction of any utility in the country, and Versant is not much better. We can do better with new management focused on improving reliability, not profits.
And finally, it will put Mainers in charge of these critical businesses. Don’t buy the argument that folks in Canada or Spain can do a better job at running our grid than Mainers can.
For more information, visit www.pinetreepower.org. And in November, vote “Yes” for the David – Pine Tree Power!