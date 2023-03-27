A recent letter went to great lengths to assert that "there isn't any climate crisis," citing extensively from the work of meteorologist Roy Spencer, whom the writer notes “does that stuff.”
A quick Google of Spencer shows that others who do that stuff think differently. Their critique of Spencer is not his decidedly minority view, but that he is "only able to obtain his results by assuming unrealistic values for various model parameters." In short, they say Spencer plugs in the values he needs to get the results he wants and "ignores the scientific arguments of his opponents." Ouch.
Whatever that is, it's not science. Thus, Spencer's data lends no scientific credibility to the conclusions he and his supporters assert. Here I should note that Spencer is also a proponent of the debunked notions of “intelligent design” and “creationism.”
Belief in pseudoscience is a crisis in itself. Science is based on continually testing hypotheses – of disproving and/or replicating findings, of coming to consensus through reasoned debate of empirical evidence. It encourages independent observation and communal revision. The leap of faith is best left to the pew and prayer rug. Habits of mind that are entirely appropriate to religious practice are dangerously misleading outside the confines of religion.