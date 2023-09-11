Concerning Fish Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters To Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor:If there were no fish,There would be no … menOr women casting out,And gently reeling in.Or making the lure jump in clear viewLike something alive might happen to do.With special equipment and help for their eyesThey carefully construct yet uncreated flies.With feathers for bodies, and feathers for wings,Wrapped 'round and 'round with invisible strings.Then they get boots as high as can beWhile praying that no cast gets stuck in a tree.Then come ATVs and other off-road thingsAll of which help tune the person's own heart strings,At last when water pressureSqueezes in around their knees,Fishing persons mumble:"O, please!""O, Please!""O, Please."William FullerBar Harbor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Letter To The Editor Opinion Recommended for you Popular Motorcycle crash kills Bar Harbor man Beloved barber Razor Ray dies FOA seeks new venue for fundraising gala Island police log for week of Sept. 7 Rental cottages approved in Town Hill Local Events Digital Edition September 7, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists