Someone at town meeting said, “Life in Bar Harbor has gotten pretty [snitty].” It just got [snittier] with the Town Council voting to turn on the parking meters at 8 a.m. Thank you, Earl Brechlin, for voting against this.
I don’t know any resident of Bar Harbor who has ever put money in a meter. Many of us live out of town and a good many of us are old. We have adapted by coming to town early and doing our errands before the meters are turned on. Between 8-9 a.m., traffic is minimal, there are plenty of parking spaces and things are quick and easy for us. Both the municipal building and restrooms are easy to access.
The original intent of the parking meters was to put a price on a scant commodity. If you come early, it’s free. Now it’s a wartime effort to raise money for cruise ship litigation and a new school. Yes, I’ve seen West Street fully parked for an early morning low tide and money could be made there. But what happened to our humanity, our quality of life? Aren’t we considering our town as a commodity rather than a community? And why wasn’t there a public hearing when this has such a profound effect on us all?
We need to make life more livable for our residents and more pleasurable for our visitors. Two recent articles in Businessweek magazine caught my eye. One was an article about vacationing in Maine where someone was quoted as saying, “No one wants to be Bar Harbor.” The other was about the island of Mallorca off the coast of Spain where over-tourism is controlled by limiting cruise ships and putting a cap on the number of hotel beds. I would like to see Bar Harbor do that.