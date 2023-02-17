When I collected signatures in support of Pine Tree Power, many people were supportive, but curious to learn more about how exactly it would work. This is pretty natural, since it will be a big change.
Despite scaremongering from Central Maine Power and Versant, Pine Tree Power is a relatively straightforward idea. By getting rid of our foreign, privately owned utilities that do nothing but raise prices and provide poor service, we will be able to have more control and accountability over the operation of our own power grid.
Instead of investors who live far away and don’t care about our quality of life making decisions for us, we will do it ourselves. And who knows better what's in our best interests than us?
As a customer-owned nonprofit, Pine Tree Power’s board will be made up of seven members chosen by the ratepayers and six experts. Decisions will be made for what is best for Mainers rather than what will make more money for stockholders. This will ensure an end to sending hundreds of millions of dollars out of Maine in corporate profits every year, meaning lower bills for you and me. All of this will happen without affecting the jobs of the linemen who work hard to keep the lights on for us. We’re simply changing the owners.
So, between the status quo of uncaring, costly utilities and Pine Tree Power, I’m choosing the latter and support voting yes!