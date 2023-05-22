Two years ago, the Town Council put forth a plan to stop allowing people to rent their properties as weekly rentals. A majority of citizens voted in the law, many of whom I would guess were not property owners themselves, hoping for improved opportunities for year-round rentals. Unfortunately, the only result of this misguided law was to limit the rights of individual property owners and artificially bring down real estate values.
It is now virtually impossible for a Bar Harbor property owner to rent out their property, by the week, for the next 10 years or more (when an opening may occur in the completely arbitrary cap percentage created by the Town Council). This is partly because several large hotel owners registered all their private properties for weekly rentals before the law took effect (thereby taking them off any market for year-round rentals). The only way a Bar Harbor property owner can rent their property weekly, now, is if they move out of their primary residence.
Trying to force property owners to rent year-round is unfair, though at least one member of the Town Council feels strongly that they should. And this arbitrary law was imposed by people who I believe have conflicting agendas and interests. They are trying to change the nature of our town and what a person can and can’t do with property they own (changing what a person is permitted to do).
We are a tourist town and like it or not, weekly rentals are a popular and affordable way for families to visit our area.
And let’s face it, this restriction on weekly rentals has done NOTHING to alleviate the year-round housing situation. Those people who voted for the law have found this out. But now they can’t blame the individual property owners who do weekly rentals for the situation.
Since the new law took effect, the Town Council, as far as I can see, have done absolutely nothing else to improve the year-round rental problem. There are no new zoning laws to make it easier for developers to build year-round apartments for rentals. No incentives for developers to do this. In fact, all I’ve heard about is the possibility of imposing more restrictions on weekly rental properties.
And where are the restrictions on hotel owners buying up all the houses in town for employee housing (as well as COA)? Why are the individual property owners carrying the burden for the shortage in year-round housing?
We need NEW blood in the Town Council. And we need councilors who don’t think it’s OK to saddle individual property owners with the burden of solving the year-round housing issue, and even penalizing them. AND recognize that we are a tourist destination. A very desirable place to be. Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to afford to live in-town Bar Harbor, because it’s so desirable, as with any popular place to live. Unless the Town Council members are ready to roll up their sleeves and do some real work and stop looking for new ways to go after individual property owners who are trying save for their retirement or put a kid through college by doing weekly rentals, nothing will improve.
I would urge everyone who feels as I do to research the candidates and find out what their position is on this, not just some vague platitude. Ask them if a.) they are willing to consider revising or overturning the weekly rental ban and b.) are serious about finding real solutions to the year-round rental shortage (and specifically what those plans might be). And if they are not in favor of the rights of individual property owners, to state that as well. The candidates should make this information available BEFORE the election so we know what we’re getting.