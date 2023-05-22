Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

Two years ago, the Town Council put forth a plan to stop allowing people to rent their properties as weekly rentals. A majority of citizens voted in the law, many of whom I would guess were not property owners themselves, hoping for improved opportunities for year-round rentals. Unfortunately, the only result of this misguided law was to limit the rights of individual property owners and artificially bring down real estate values.

Tags

Recommended for you