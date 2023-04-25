Rep. Jared Golden has been deservedly praised for his moderation and bipartisanship. It has served us well, in a district that struggles with political diversity and political polarization. Now Golden is being praised, by a George Mason University economist and the president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, for his ideas to stabilize national deficits.
With its Antonin Scalia Law School and Mercatus Center, the northern Virginia school is looking like wholly owned subsidiary of Charles Koch et al. While the CRFB is considered left leaning. So in a common sense way, Golden's plan has something for everyone: caps on spending and increased revenues. So far so good.
But the debt ceiling is as much a question of procedure as it is of practicality. What is political savvy for negotiating the budget looks like political expediency when applied to the debt ceiling. Negotiating on protocol and precedent exacerbates the problem of political intransigence, which has stained the GOP while straining the nation.
When Congress cuts revenues while spending more money than is coming in, the bills must still be paid. To do so, the debt ceiling has been raised 77 times since the Reagan, Bush and Trump tax cuts. Now former president Donald Trump has urged his party to make the debt ceiling a bargaining chip – to get spending cuts they can't legislate.
While Trump has personally benefitted from declaring bankruptcy to stiff his debtors, it doesn't work that way for nations. Republicans are united in their brinksmanship. Democrats ought not be lured into their game – it will only take us over a different, but just as deadly, cliff.