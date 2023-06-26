Be satisfied with enough Jun 26, 2023 Jun 26, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters To Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor:Regarding the July 1 increased parking fees and fines: Pigs get fed; hogs get slaughtered.David BalkinBar Harbor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Letter To The Editor Opinions Recommended for you Popular New shuttle service to begin trips up Cadillac Mountain Unscheduled cruise ship makes port, town responds A&B Naturals changes hands Young chef brings taste of Japan to Bar Harbor Lobster boat racing season kicks off Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists