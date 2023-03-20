It is very important for all young people to have access to well-written, scientifically based books about human sexuality and their own human development. Why? Because not all parents want to talk with their children about sexuality and gender identity. Because some parents want access to reputable, up-to-date information so that they can have those conversations. And because some young people are worried and afraid to ask questions about these subjects, and a book can sometimes ease their mind.
Children have a well-developed sense of their own gender identity by the age of 3. For some children, their gender identity is not in alignment with the sex label assigned to them at birth (based solely upon external genitalia). The reasons a person may develop a different gender identity are myriad and complex, including (but not limited to): physical complexities that cannot be seen, neurochemistry, neuroanatomy, prenatal hormone activity and genetics. By the time they reach high school, these young people need reliable, nonjudgmental information to help them become confident, thriving adults.
Banning the only books that apply to nonbinary, asexual or transgender youth is ridiculous. It simply extends the culture of threat and harm these young people often feel in their communities and alienates them further. If you do not wish your children to read such materials, write to the school and withdraw your permission for them to use these books. But no parent has the right to deny access to these materials to all children in the school.