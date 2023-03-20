Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

It is very important for all young people to have access to well-written, scientifically based books about human sexuality and their own human development. Why? Because not all parents want to talk with their children about sexuality and gender identity. Because some parents want access to reputable, up-to-date information so that they can have those conversations. And because some young people are worried and afraid to ask questions about these subjects, and a book can sometimes ease their mind.

Tags

Recommended for you