Advent of Love Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters To Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor:Three years ago, myeloma cancer invaded my body, OH NO!I said to myself, “I must not let this cancer steal the show.”While amazing MDIH oncology nurses and doctors launched me on chemo,Their professionalism, caring and kindness inspired me in body and soul.Transported to MDIH for many appointments by volunteers from Island Connections,Staff and drivers have treated me with both respect and affection.Physical therapists have maintained my muscles flexible and toned,They have always made me feel right at home.Cadillac Family Practice medical professionals have kept me right on track,Administering vaccine and booster shots to help prevent a COVID-19 attack.A top-notch Bar Harbor community hospital is our pride and joy,Our wondrous hospital administration their special talents do employ.Many friends have brought me tasty, nutritious meals,Their caring and love for me has felt so very real.I have been a most blessed Christian soul,I thank the community for its outpouring heart of gold.Merry Christmas to you I would like to say,I have never walked alone on any given day.Robert ChaplinBar Harbor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Popular MD365 revising NEH housing plan Legal challenge to cruise ship petition likely Island police log for week of Dec. 15 Town moves forward with pool, dog park plans Three MDI schools to be closed Friday due to viruses Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists