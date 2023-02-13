I just learned of the death of my dear friend Daniel Defert in Paris. I had known him since 1985. Daniel was the partner of French philosopher Michel Foucault, who died of AIDS in 1984. A sociologist by profession, Daniel founded the association AIDES in 1985 after Foucault’s death.
In those years, I was living in Paris and, very much adrift, sought information about the disease. I contacted AIDES and was put in touch with Daniel, who befriended and informed me. At the time, there were many Americans in Paris seeking medical help after Rock Hudson had sought treatment there.
Speaking French and knowing the city after living there since 1971, I got to know most of these Americans, and became friends with some of them. Daniel also wanted me to be part of AIDES and asked me to be in charge of free time (“loisirs” in French) activities of those who were seropositive or sick. I, of course, accepted.
It seems like a lifetime ago, but in the mid-1980s, some people thought you could get the disease by sitting in the métro next to sick people or by sharing a meal. I knew, of course, this was all nonsense, and took pleasure in organizing brunches, outings and the like for members of AIDES. My future spouse, Alain, baked pies for brunches.
The experience also allowed me to get out of my shell after many years of a passionate relationship that nearly destroyed me. Having lived his own passionate story with Foucault, Daniel was able to understand where I was coming from.
He eventually stepped down from the association, and I too left after a certain time. Whenever I went back to Paris in the years after I left for Mount Desert Island in 1997, I would always contact Daniel, who welcomed me in his apartment, which he had inherited from Foucault. Despite his status as an intellectual and activist, he always took the time to listen to you. He was never distant and never elitist. He was a mensch. I will miss knocking on his door and kissing him on the lips. He was that kind of guy.