Letters To Editor

To the Editor:

As the author of the letter to the editor titled “There is no climate crisis” (Islander, March 20), I referenced Dr. Roy Spencer of the University of Alabama, Huntsville. I quoted his latest statement: “Global climate trend since Dec. 1, 1978; [is] +0.13 C per decade.” Which is 1.3 C in 100 years. I noticed that in the opinion pages of the latest Islander (March 30), that my use of Dr. Spencer as a reference (I didn’t use him for all the facts I stated, as stating the details would make the letter way too long), has been taken to task as “Dangerously misleading” in a letter to the editor.

Tags

Recommended for you