As the author of the letter to the editor titled “There is no climate crisis” (Islander, March 20), I referenced Dr. Roy Spencer of the University of Alabama, Huntsville. I quoted his latest statement: “Global climate trend since Dec. 1, 1978; [is] +0.13 C per decade.” Which is 1.3 C in 100 years. I noticed that in the opinion pages of the latest Islander (March 30), that my use of Dr. Spencer as a reference (I didn’t use him for all the facts I stated, as stating the details would make the letter way too long), has been taken to task as “Dangerously misleading” in a letter to the editor.
The author of that piece attempted to greatly disparage Dr. Spencer’s reputation based on “a quick Google of Spencer.” Well, I mentioned many facts in my editorial, but not all were attributed to Dr. Spencer. So, I also did a “quick Google” myself, and I believe the “Dangerously misleading” author is a bit out of line.
Dr. Roy W. Spencer is a principal research scientist at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where he directs a variety of climate research projects. He received his Ph.D. in meteorology from the University of Wisconsin in 1981 and was formerly a senior scientist for climate studies at NASA. Dr. Spencer also serves as the U.S. science team leader for the advanced microwave scanning radiometer for EOC (AMSR-E) flying on NASA’s Aqua satellite. He is co-developer of the original satellite method for precise monitoring of global temperatures from Earth-orbiting satellites.
The “Misleading” author claims he (Spencer) “plugs in the values he wants and ‘ignores the scientific arguments of his opponents.’” My Google search certainly didn’t turn up that or the other author’s comments, but Google was using quotes from Spencer of March of 2012, not recent history. I don’t think it relevant to go further into “Misleading’s” comments, but I stand behind the facts mentioned in my belief that “There is no climate crisis” and can easily provide more references for the other data I quote.
Besides the monthly satellite data Dr. Spencer reports, he has also recently reported on a study of the “Urbanization Effects on GHCN Temperature Trends, Part II: Evidence that Homogenization Spuriously Warms Trends” (Feb. 7, 2023). [In part I, {he} showed the Landsat satellite-based measurements of urbanization around the Global Historical Climate Network (GHCN) land temperature-monitoring stations. Virtually all the GHCN stations have experienced growth in the coverage of human settlement “built-up” (BU) structures.] Not going into detail here, but Dr. Spencer looked at an “Average forty-year change (1976 to 2014) in Landsat-based urbanization (BU) values over 19,885 GHCN stations from 20N to 82.5N.”
I believe Dr. Spencer to be totally open and data-based in his work, and challenge the “Dangerously misleading” author to present any contrary data that can actually be supported .
For those interested, it is possible to get a recent Roy Spencer publication from Amazon in a Kindle edition: “Global Warming Skepticism for Busy People Kindle Edition,” Sept. 6, 2018. Folks can look up a summary online.