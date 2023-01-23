Opinion

The Islander’s article about Mount Desert 365’s plans for a subdivision in Northeast Harbor of year-round homes (Dec. 15, 2022) created quite a stir. We were aware of the petition opposed to our plans. Clearly many others are in favor.

To our surprise, and delight, a counter petition was created over New Year’s weekend that has already gathered over 160 signatures, and many supportive comments. We did not have a hand in creating it, but we are grateful to the residents who did start it. We recognize many of the signatures as residents of Northeast Harbor, the town of Mount Desert, Mount Desert Island and beyond, including some young adults who grew up here and now live away, and some grownups who used to be seasonal residents but now live here year-round. It is a great representation of people who care deeply for this place – just as those who oppose our plans do. The difference is the realization of just how dire our housing situation is, and the belief that real change is needed, or the community we all love is in danger of an existential collapse.

Tags

Recommended for you