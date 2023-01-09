Opinion

As Miss Piggy famously said, “There’s a fork in the road!” and our Town Council now has a fundamental and immediate decision to make.

Evidently not knowing how or not wanting to, the council has not responded to this writer’s previous two letters addressed to it since the November election. The town manager has stated publicly that he is not sure whether the town will contest, negotiate or accept the requested injunction and lawsuit filed against the voters’ decision on the Cruise Ship Initiative. Finally, he agreed that the necessary implementation procedures could be crafted within a week if directly and wholeheartedly addressed. Thus, it is apparent that some council members, the manager and the losing side in the recent vote are still debating the merits, not accepting the clearly expressed will of the people, and hoping for deliverance via the anticipated and now-served injunction and lawsuit. This is simply unacceptable.