As Miss Piggy famously said, “There’s a fork in the road!” and our Town Council now has a fundamental and immediate decision to make.
Evidently not knowing how or not wanting to, the council has not responded to this writer’s previous two letters addressed to it since the November election. The town manager has stated publicly that he is not sure whether the town will contest, negotiate or accept the requested injunction and lawsuit filed against the voters’ decision on the Cruise Ship Initiative. Finally, he agreed that the necessary implementation procedures could be crafted within a week if directly and wholeheartedly addressed. Thus, it is apparent that some council members, the manager and the losing side in the recent vote are still debating the merits, not accepting the clearly expressed will of the people, and hoping for deliverance via the anticipated and now-served injunction and lawsuit. This is simply unacceptable.
Therefore, this piece is written to delineate the council’s immediate practical choices in the simplest possible terms. By its immediate actions or inaction now, the council will determine which of two courses are followed regarding cruise ships in Bar Harbor now and into the future. I would emphasize that while everyone is entitled to his or her opinion, the citizens have voted and decided. Thus, I write not in threat, but in a spirit of candor, transparency and respect, to make clear how a majority of citizens in our town intend to proceed according to the possible council decisions and scenarios outlined below.
Path A would be for the council to unambiguously direct the town manager and attorney to contest the filed injunction and lawsuit vigorously and promptly AND to accept the full and active participation of the initiative’s petitioners and attorneys. This option is the petitioners’ and majority citizens’ deep preference in order to minimize further division within our town and represents a “with us” and “friends” approach to the current legal challenge. If the town manager and/or attorney are unwilling to carry out such directives from the Town Council, either or both should be replaced immediately. The Town Council has these authorities, and there is abundant legal rationale and precedent to oppose the requested injunction and lawsuit that explicitly seek to nullify voters’ choices regarding their own fates and conditions, supplanting democracy with a pure and corrupt rule of money and backroom privilege.
Path B will take place if the council does not vote on or for Path A, and thereby does not direct the town manager and attorney as outlined above. In either case, they would cement an “against us” and “foe” relationship between town government and its voters. If such eventuates, citizens will actively endeavor to storm the ramparts and appear independently in all courtrooms as the most legitimate representatives of Bar Harbor and its voters, and will further begin a relentless public relations campaign against the industry and all the global activities of entities seeking to perpetuate their ill-gotten and indefensible economic advantages, colonization and exploitation of our town and region. Cruise lines and their local enablers, purveyors and customers will be lumped with the fossil fuel, tobacco and opioid industries that, while offering legal and ostensibly permissible goods and services, are increasingly viewed as worldwide ethical pariahs. Finally at the local political level, council members and a manager who side with the demonstrably unwelcome exploiters will be actively opposed in their next election and review/appointment cycles, thus risking being replaced by voters who regard them as dedicated to the exploiters rather than their constituents. Ultimately citizens win in a democracy, and owners and agents who defend their own privileges by regarding and convincing the more vulnerable to be happy with their leavings and small potatoes will be rejected, just like the “let them eat cake” crowd of yesteryear.
So, the next move is the Town Council’s, with citizens ready to act and react accordingly.
Charles Sidman is a long-term resident of Bar Harbor. This opinion piece was also submitted directly to Bar Harbor Town Council.