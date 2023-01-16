To the Editor:
This is my favorite Carlton Johnson story (of which I have many.)
One day a few years ago, I was at the Bernard town ramp to launch my boat to head out to Gotts. Carlton was also there launching an expensive, pristine wooden sailboat. He was being such a Carlton – he was fussing with the bumpers, not scraping the paint, being delicate, all the while talking to another customer on his iPhone linked to his headset.
You have to visually appreciate this moment: Carlton plugged in to one customer while launching an expensive, wooden yacht, and then a needy Newfoundland pup. We are all on the town dock ramp. Carlton is on his hands and knees.
In the middle of fussing with the bow line and getting the bumpers just right, and in conversation with customer number two, Carlton’s Newfy, feeling neglected and trying unsuccessfully to get his attention, put it in reverse and then did a full-speed charge to headbutt him right in the butt, sending Carlton flying into Bass Harbor.
I ran over, and Newfy and I were both looking anxiously in the water for a drowned Carlton. A short while later, he rose to the surface, swam back to the float and put his arms up on it. His electronics were now all dead, but he is still Poseidon.
Carlton was now eye to eye with his goofy Newfy, because his dog was looking down and licking him on the forehead. Carlton was still floating. Carlton looked up at his dog while it was licking his forehead and said, “I guess I deserved that.”
There are so many of us who will miss Carlton so dearly, and I thought he was immortal, but perhaps this was the only way he could retire from his show.
Thank you, Carlton, for the years of auditory delight you have sent out to Gotts Island and the world. We will miss you beyond belief, but you will never be forgotten. And no resting in peace – you go dance up a wicked storm.
Your Gotts Island friends.
Scott Swann
Gotts Island
