The Board of Directors of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Alf Anderson for his service to the Mount Desert Island community over the last eight years. He has led the Chamber with care through many difficult issues, including a global pandemic, debates about the cruise industry, staffing shortages and more.
For every topic, Alf listened to multiple voices, researched facts and statistics, and weighed diverse opinions – all with the goal of providing the best representation of the business community. He has worked deftly with partners including MDI Hospital, the National Park Service and the Maine State Chamber of Commerce for the betterment of our community. He has represented the Chamber eloquently in the local, state and national media, and he has worked diligently with his colleagues to carry out major events for our residents and visitors each year, including the Fourth of July celebrations, Village Holidays and Pajama Sale and Bed Races.
Most importantly, Alf performed all his duties with a kind, thoughtful demeanor and the highest integrity. Alf, we wish you the very best as you move on to your next adventure. We are grateful for your service. You have been a tremendous asset to Bar Harbor, and we will miss you.