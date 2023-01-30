Editorials

The Food and Drug Administration last week proposed new levels for lead in baby food. The proposal, which aims to reduce lead levels in food by half, invites an obvious question as to why lead is there in the first place.

Lead is a toxic substance to all people, but it is especially harmful to infants and young children. It can affect children’s health and development, specifically in the brain and nervous system. It can contribute to learning disabilities, cancers, behavior difficulties and lowered IQ.

