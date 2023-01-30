The Food and Drug Administration last week proposed new levels for lead in baby food. The proposal, which aims to reduce lead levels in food by half, invites an obvious question as to why lead is there in the first place.
Lead is a toxic substance to all people, but it is especially harmful to infants and young children. It can affect children’s health and development, specifically in the brain and nervous system. It can contribute to learning disabilities, cancers, behavior difficulties and lowered IQ.
But while the FDA is looking to curb lead levels, lead is not the only toxic substance found in baby food. A 2019 study conducted by Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF), with support from a dozen other organizations, found that 95 percent of baby food tested contained one or more toxic heavy metals. In addition to lead, arsenic (73 percent of foods tested), cadmium (75 percent) and mercury (32 percent) were also found. All four substances are listed in the World Health Organization’s top 10 chemicals of concern for infants and children.
So how do toxic heavy metals get into baby food? The short answer – primarily from the environment and partly from nature.
The air and soil that support the growth of fruits and vegetables play a large role, but toxins from pesticides and industrial pollution are also significant factors.
Some of the most toxic foods, according to the findings, are apple and grape juice, oat ring cereal, macaroni and cheese and rice-based puff snacks.
Since 2007, the FDA has been working to bring down levels of toxins in baby food and, according to HBBF, children are better off. Due to FDA guidance, current arsenic contamination levels in rice cereal and juice are 37 and 63 percent lower, respectively, than amounts measured a decade ago.
These most recent reductions will help more, but unless changes are made that promote clean air and soil, it will be for naught.
Metals such as lead, arsenic and cadmium are naturally occurring, and it would be nearly impossible to keep them from the food supply. But we, as a society, can mitigate the human impacts of pollution, which are contributing to the problem.
Maine has led the way in removing plastic bags and polystyrene containers from the environment but now faces a real threat from the so-called “forever chemicals” of PFAS that have been identified in the soil across the state. For decades, farmers used septic sludge to fertilize their land (under state permit) and, unbeknownst to them, were spreading toxic materials that would seep into the soil and underground water sources.
Additional steps must be taken to limit pollutants in the air, soil and water that are contaminating the food supply because, like the old adage says, you are what you eat.