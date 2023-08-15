Overdose deaths in Maine set a record for the third straight year in 2022, claiming an estimated 716 Mainers — but that number only tells part of the story. Advances in harm reduction strategies, and the availability of the drug naloxone, are showing signs of mitigating the crisis, albeit slowly. Statewide, overdose deaths are projected to be lower this year than last.
The numbers are still staggering. Last year there were 10,110 reported overdoses, and while that number continues to climb, the overall death count is slowing. It is the first time since 2018 that drug-related deaths have slowed.
But, still, in 2023, roughly 50 Mainers are dying each month from fatal drug overdose. The situation certainly does not feel like it is getting better, according to those gathered for a community drug forum in Bucksport earlier this summer. First responders covering Bucksport, Orland and Verona Island had already handled three times as many opiate overdoses in 2023 than they did for all of 2021, according to Bucksport Deputy Fire Chief Michael Denning. “We try to talk to them but once we revive them they don’t want anything to do with us,” he said.
Some drug users have overdosed and been revived multiple times.
The reduction in overall deaths can largely be attributed to wide availability of naloxone (also known by the brand name Narcan). Civic organizations such as Healthy Acadia and local first responders have held training sessions to educate citizens on administering the life-saving drug. At last year’s Blue Hill Fair, fair goers could learn how to administer Narcan, and doses were available to take home.
According to statewide data from the Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,283 instances of overdose reversals with Narcan by community members or law enforcement last year, an increase of less than 5 percent over the previous year. But Narcan only has a chance to work when it’s available at the time of overdose. Of the 716 people who died last year, just 180 (25 percent) were administered the reversal drug. Increased availability of the drug and decreased stigma are critical. So too are expanded treatment options.
Since being elected to Maine’s highest office, Governor Janet Mills has identified the opioid epidemic as one of the state’s most pressing issues, and more than $110 million has been invested to support prevention, early intervention, harm reduction, all levels of treatment, crisis care and recovery assistance programs. In her biennial budget proposal this year, Governor Mills slated $237 million in federal and state funding for behavioral health investments, including increasing MaineCare rates for mental health and substance use disorder services.
At the federal level, Sen. Susan Collins has helped to advance billions of dollars to the government response over the last two years, including funding for programs surrounding treatment, recovery and mental health services.
In Hancock County, the town of Bar Harbor was recently named the first town in the state to pilot one of the nation’s first EMS-based direct substance use disorder referral programs to connect people with resources at the time of an overdose.
“There was a gap in accessibility where patients were expected to find services for themselves after we [EMS] left the scene from an overdose call, but this program automatically connects patients to an OPTIONS liaison from the field,” explained John Lennon, assistant chief of the Bar Harbor Fire Department. In the Ellsworth area, people with substance use disorder can connect with Project HOPE by calling the police department. The INSPIRE Recovery Center is another resource.
Federal, state and local resources must be leveraged to solve this problem, and it is encouraging to see that progress is being made.
The next step must be to create more direct services in the community. A referral can only go so far unless programs are available and ready to accept people at a time of crisis.
Saving a life is monumental, but additional help is often needed to turn that life around.