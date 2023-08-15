Editorials

Overdose deaths in Maine set a record for the third straight year in 2022, claiming an estimated 716 Mainers — but that number only tells part of the story. Advances in harm reduction strategies, and the availability of the drug naloxone, are showing signs of mitigating the crisis, albeit slowly. Statewide, overdose deaths are projected to be lower this year than last.

The numbers are still staggering. Last year there were 10,110 reported overdoses, and while that number continues to climb, the overall death count is slowing. It is the first time since 2018 that drug-related deaths have slowed.

