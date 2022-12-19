“When what to my wondering eyes did appear, But a miniature sleigh and eight tiny rein-deer, With a little old driver so lively and quick, I knew in a moment he must be St. Nick.”
— ’Twas the Night Before Christmas
What is Christmas if not the opportunity to see the world through wondering eyes? To let down our guards, set aside our cynicism and experience the season with a child’s openness to joy and possibility. To tread the well-worn path of tradition and let it carry us back through the years to our own childhoods and of memories that harken back to simpler times. There can be no greater gift.
Not every childhood is happy, nor every Christmas. But each presents the opportunity to start anew. Therein lies the holiday magic that remains long after we stop listening for sleigh bells.
Mankind’s suffering and shortcomings are no less prevalent this time of year than any other day. We carry vitriol and despair in our pockets on devices that also put loved ones around the world at our fingertips. A morning scroll might deliver news coverage of the ravages of war, the controversy du jour and a cute video of a niece belting out “Jingle Bells.” Digital overload leaves us yearning for the comforts of real connection.
As we gather with friends and family, ditch the politics and get lost in person-to-person conversations that have been so sorely missing these last few years. Choose to focus on the positives that have guided you the past year. What are you most thankful for? Besides Aunt Betty’s holiday eggnog, of course.
Christmas delivers. Let us take this time to count our blessings, reaffirm bonds and be generous of time and spirit. All may not be merry and bright, but we can put that energy back into the world. We can keep believing in a better one. Merry Christmas.
