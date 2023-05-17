This past September, a group of lawmakers, lobbyists, renewable energy proponents and others took a field trip off the coast of Rhode Island. They were en route to the Block Island Wind Farm, the nation’s first offshore wind development. The array of five fixed turbines is modest in size compared to other projects envisioned off America’s coasts.
Completed in 2016, Block Island Wind required $300 million in initial investment and can power 17,000 homes. The farm replaced the diesel-powered generators that had previously powered Block Island; additional power is cabled to the mainland. The project has not been without its issues, including the need to rebury those cables. But the owner, Danish offshore wind company Ørsted, sees greater potential. The 65-turbine Revolution Wind project proposed by Ørsted and energy company Eversource in federal waters 12 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard cleared a major regulatory hurdle this month.
The Gulf of Maine, too, is being eyed for offshore wind development. This has raised concerns among fishermen and some environmentalists, who worry about livelihoods and wildlife. There are unknowns, particularly when it comes to floating turbines, the only practical way to roll out offshore wind in the gulf. About two-thirds of the waters eyed for potential wind development in the U.S. are too deep to secure turbines directly to the seabed. Turbines instead would be mounted to floating structures and anchored with mooring lines. The costs are estimated to be more than 50 percent higher than those of fixed turbines.
Reducing that cost is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s plan to implement 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind capacity by 2035. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management plans to hold as many as seven offshore wind lease sales by 2025.
The federal government wants to shrink the cost of fixed-bottom offshore wind to $51/megawatt-hour (MWh) by 2030, and the cost of floating offshore wind to $45/MWh by 2035 (a more than 70 percent reduction). The average real-time price for wholesale power in New England in 2022 was $84.92 per megawatt-hour — a particularly painful year for consumers.
A large-scale rollout of offshore wind generation will decrease costs and increase efficiencies, proponents argue. “Similarly to our interstate [highway] system, if we would have developed it one road at a time, it wouldn’t have been nearly as efficient,” says Jose Zayas, executive vice president of policy and programs at the nonprofit American Council on Renewable Energy. No dipping our toes in the water.
Maine is seeing how things go with its own planned offshore research array. There will be downsides, as there are with any energy production. However, an accurate cost-benefit analysis requires comparing offshore wind not only to the status quo but also to where the climate is headed if we continue to rely on fossil fuels. The Gulf of Maine’s rapidly warming waters already are attracting marine life that previously preferred more southern climes. Migration and reproduction patterns are shifting. Stocks of some species may one day collapse. Do turbines pose a greater threat to the fisheries than that? And how to compare the birds that fall victim to turbine blades to the Atlantic puffins already struggling to feed their young in a warming marine environment? There is a cost to both action and inaction.
Natural gas comprises 40 percent of ISO New England’s current energy sources, compared to the 11 percent from renewables. That number is expected to change. Developers have proposed nearly 32,000 MW of new generating resources as of January. Half of that is wind power, primarily offshore in southern New England. Not all will come to fruition, but the proposals reflect the current level of interest.
It was the wind that carried early explorers to America’s shores, and it is in offshore wind that some modern-day Americans see a promising frontier. This brave new world image is tempered by real concerns. But before we go tilting at our imagined enemies, we should take a closer look.