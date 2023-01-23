Editorials

From start to finish, a December report from the Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Emergency Medical Services in the state is an enlightening and depressing read. It notes, “From the very first meeting of the commission, members expressed grave concern that EMS in the State is not only at the edge of a cliff but that in many areas of the State, particularly rural areas, EMS is already over that cliff.” Without a safety net for EMS, there may not be a safety net for any one of us who may someday need those services.

The commission members found that, at minimum, $70 million in annual funding is needed in addition to current subsidies over the next five years to sustain transporting EMS agencies. They recommend that the full sum be offset by federal funds to the greatest extent possible through various programs to supplement Medicaid reimbursements. The commission was composed of law and policy makers as well as representatives of emergency medical services, county and municipal government and hospitals.

