From start to finish, a December report from the Blue Ribbon Commission to Study Emergency Medical Services in the state is an enlightening and depressing read. It notes, “From the very first meeting of the commission, members expressed grave concern that EMS in the State is not only at the edge of a cliff but that in many areas of the State, particularly rural areas, EMS is already over that cliff.” Without a safety net for EMS, there may not be a safety net for any one of us who may someday need those services.
The commission members found that, at minimum, $70 million in annual funding is needed in addition to current subsidies over the next five years to sustain transporting EMS agencies. They recommend that the full sum be offset by federal funds to the greatest extent possible through various programs to supplement Medicaid reimbursements. The commission was composed of law and policy makers as well as representatives of emergency medical services, county and municipal government and hospitals.
Of the $70 million annually, the commission recommends $25 million be allocated to those services at imminent risk of failing. The commission also recommends that the Legislature explore options for providing staff of nonmunicipal, nonprofit EMS services access to state retirement and health care benefits. Also that the state fully fund an existing program to give long-serving volunteer first responders retirement contributions. Commission members also advised that Maine EMS, the Maine Community College System and University of Maine System form a group to explore educational opportunities for those interested in the EMS field.
The Maine Emergency Medical Services program came about as the result of the federal Highway Safety Act of 1966, which required each state to create an EMS program or lose a portion of federal dollars designated for highway construction. Before that, funeral directors had been the leading providers of ambulance services. As funeral homes began stepping away from the role, volunteer ambulance services filled the gap. Over the years, various nonprofit, private, regional and municipal EMS agencies have emerged. As of January 2021, according to the report, Maine has over 276 licensed EMS services, 173 of them fire departments.
No matter the delivery model, EMS is primarily funded through public and private insurance reimbursement. Medicare and Medicaid are the largest funding source, although the reimbursements the programs provide don’t cover the full cost of care. And there’s no reimbursement at all if a patient is not transported.
In 2021, there were approximately 288,273 calls for EMS, according to the report. Many services around the state have relatively low call volumes, but there is significant cost associated with being ready for emergencies when they do happen. To make up the difference between reimbursements and the actual cost of providing 24/7 coverage, agencies rely on taxpayer support, municipal contributions, grants, commercial payers and/or donations. “One of the biggest subsidies underwriting EMS, however, is volunteer and underpaid labor,” the study notes. But that volunteerism is declining, while paid positions often are not lucrative enough to attract and retain employees. To break even, a high-volume ambulance service would need a subsidy of approximately $322 per transport, according to the report. A rural service would need $2,030 per transport.
There’s no getting around the need for emergency medical services. Solutions will need to come top-down from the state and from the ground-level up from the providers who know the unique needs of their coverage areas. County and municipal governments will also have an important role as these are services their citizens deserve and demand. Regionalizing services whenever possible could help rural areas jointly afford positions that used to be staffed by volunteers. Fully funding the Length of Service Award Program, which was enacted in 2015 to provide paid length of service awards in the form of retirement contributions to eligible volunteers, including firefighters and emergency medical responders, would be a good way to recognize those individuals who have kept the system from crumbling to this point.
In the end, stabilizing EMS around the state will cost us. But think of the price we all pay if the system crumbles.