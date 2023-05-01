“You are what you eat” has taken on a different meaning in the age of chemicals – specifically the class of so-called forever chemicals, which, as the name suggests, will stay in our environment long into the future.
While Maine has taken the lead nationally in testing for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, those test results have been alarming.
The chemicals have been used since the 1940s and are in many of the products we use regularly, such as waterproof clothing, wax for skis and pizza boxes, non-stick frying pans and foam for fighting fires.
PFAS have been leaching into the soil and freshwater ponds across the state for decades. It is now showing up in the foods we eat and the water we drink.
Studies have shown that elevated exposure to PFAS can lead to increased cholesterol levels, changes in liver enzymes, birth defects, decreased vaccine response in children and increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer. Once in your bloodstream, they don’t break down.
There are many ways in which PFAS can enter the environment, but a primary way has been through the application of septic sludge on farmland. The practice, which up until 2022 was licensed by the Department of Environmental Protection, involved the spreading of septic sludge onto fields as a means of disposal and fertilizer. At present, more than 50 farms have been found to be contaminated to some degree.
Initially believed to be a win-win as farmers accepted the free fertilizer that local municipalities were trying to get rid of, it has become a nightmare. In hindsight, it was not the best idea. Over the course of the program, 700 sites were licensed to accept sludge, so there is a long way to go before there is a full accounting of the damage done.
PFAS contamination was first discovered in game animals in 2021 in southern parts of the state and then in farmland in Unity. In the last few months, the Maine Center for Disease Control has asked the public to limit consumption of fish caught in certain areas due to PFAS contamination. Eleven bodies of water across the state are on the list of places to avoid.
In 2021, Maine lawmakers voted in a first-in-the-nation ban on PFAS in items sold in the state, but that ban does not take effect until 2030. While the state has taken a tough stance on PFAS so far, it really needs to do more – and needs to do it faster – given the widespread nature of the continued discovery of the chemicals across the state.
The 2030 date should be reconsidered, and the state should continue its testing while creating a plan for remediation. Even though much of the contamination will likely be found on private property, the state should support the cleanup efforts, wherever they may be. It is only a matter of time before toxins in the ground end up in the water that we all drink.