Editorials

Snowbanks have receded, revealing tender young shoots as well as Bud Light cans, cigarette butts, Dorito wrappers and the occasional loaded diaper. A walk along the roadside can feel like an archaeological expedition into very recent history. So much of what we know about past civilizations was gleaned from the detritus they left behind. Luckily, Earth Day cleanups shield us from the worst impression that this seasonal buildup might convey to future generations. Instead, we’ll move the mess along.

All trash must go somewhere, whether it’s incinerated at the PERC plant in Orrington, interred in a landfill, composted or bundled up for recycling that may (or may not) be happening at its final destination.

Tags

Recommended for you