Snowbanks have receded, revealing tender young shoots as well as Bud Light cans, cigarette butts, Dorito wrappers and the occasional loaded diaper. A walk along the roadside can feel like an archaeological expedition into very recent history. So much of what we know about past civilizations was gleaned from the detritus they left behind. Luckily, Earth Day cleanups shield us from the worst impression that this seasonal buildup might convey to future generations. Instead, we’ll move the mess along.
All trash must go somewhere, whether it’s incinerated at the PERC plant in Orrington, interred in a landfill, composted or bundled up for recycling that may (or may not) be happening at its final destination.
In a way, there’s something honest about airing our dirty takeout containers for all to see – even if tossing them in a ditch is unconscionable. Usually trash is out of sight, out of mind. Once it is loaded onto a truck or dropped off at the transfer station, we tend to think of it as gone. If only. The waste stream has been an increasing source of consternation for Maine policymakers in recent years.
From the innovative but unproven and currently shuttered trash plant in Hampden to the collapse and sluggish return of the recyclables market to the discovery of PFAS in farmland and microplastics just about everywhere, waste has become a hot topic. Just this spring there was a tempest in a chamber pot when Casella Waste Systems thought it might have to turn away municipal sludge from the Juniper Ridge Landfill. While some environmentalists claimed it was a manufactured crisis, it is one we nonetheless were glad to see averted for now.
Even bottle redemption, long a successful recycling program in the state, is struggling as many redemption centers close their doors due to increased costs and employee turnover.
Legislative solutions have aimed to chip away at waste disposal issues, some with modest success, such as the ban on single-use plastic bags, and others with unintended consequences, such as what played out with sludge. It will be interesting to see what effect Maine’s extended producer responsibility law will have on the types of packaging companies produce and the resources towns have to dispose of them. The first producer payments are not expected until 2026, however.
Then there’s the task of figuring out how to dispose of new types of trash, things like solar panels and electric batteries that have outlived their useful lives. The greatest innovations of the future may well involve dismantling the innovations of the past.
As trash keeps piling up, the scope of the problem can seem overwhelming. Yet none of us are powerless. We can buy less stuff or use our purchasing power to choose products that are made to last or that come in recyclable or compostable packaging. We can reuse and repurpose things. We can pass them on when we’re done. Spring is as good a time as any to take a fresh look at the things we will leave behind.