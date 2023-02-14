“We have, in our Yankee frugality, allowed our assets to deteriorate. We have saved all that tax money for 30 years, and here we are: We’re stuck with something that needs a lot of maintenance,” Don Kleiner of Union told the Bangor Daily News. While his remarks were about the Thompson Community Center in Union, the sentiment could be applied to many public buildings in rural Maine. We use them, we love them, but, man, do we sometimes drop the ball on taking care of them.
Every town report should have a section titled “Deferred Maintenance.” There would be listed all the work that needs to be done on municipal and school buildings and other infrastructure that has not been undertaken. The reason for putting off such projects, usually, is understandable: keep the tax rate down. Far easier is it to delay roof re-shingling, water damage repairing or boiler replacing than to go to taxpayers for more money. It also tends to be more palatable than cutting jobs or services. For every capital project completed, others languish. But delaying smaller projects leads to bigger, more urgent ones. Costs are only going up. The communities that invested in erecting those building may not be able to afford to replace them. As Joni Mitchell sang, “You don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone.”
When a building does eventually come to the end of its useful life, the cost of replacing it is painful.
Bar Harbor Town Council members last month were floored when they heard a preliminary $67 million estimate for a new Conners Emerson School. The Conners building, the older of the school’s two connected buildings, is over 70 years old. Even expensive repairs are not keeping up with the problems. A wall that underwent a $150,000 repair still has water coming through it on rainy days.
In lieu of new construction or pricey renovations, some government entities relocate.
This past October, the Ellsworth City Council approved the Water Department’s move to a leased space at the Maine Coast Mall. The former water department building needs extensive repairs to stop precipitation from getting inside and to prevent flooding. For two years, the water superintendent sought over $150,000 in capital spending to do the work, according to a city memo. Instead of throwing new money at an old building, the city pursued a rental as an interim solution until the city has a new water plant.
The 2020 Report Card for Maine’s Infrastructure from the Maine Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the state an overall grade of C-. Roads got a D; schools a C. Maine school districts spend only 1-2 percent of their operational budgets on infrastructure maintenance and repairs, according to the report. However, “The school facilities are local community centers and sources of pride. They are generally well maintained and use the available funding well.” Town offices and other municipal buildings were not specifically mentioned in the report, but they are critical infrastructure too.
Funding for infrastructure improvements was baked into the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and no wonder. How can recovery and growth take place without a strong foundation? But growth should be predicated on adequately caring for what we have.
When it comes to our public buildings, useful life depends on solid construction and consistent care. Postponing work is not a savings if it is going to cause more expensive problems in the long run. That’s all part of the math of budget season. One mechanism to help with those costs is dedicated reserve accounts and to treat contributions to those accounts as necessities.
Things always come up. We should all be invested in ensuring they are covered in a timely manner.