Editorials

“We have, in our Yankee frugality, allowed our assets to deteriorate. We have saved all that tax money for 30 years, and here we are: We’re stuck with something that needs a lot of maintenance,” Don Kleiner of Union told the Bangor Daily News. While his remarks were about the Thompson Community Center in Union, the sentiment could be applied to many public buildings in rural Maine. We use them, we love them, but, man, do we sometimes drop the ball on taking care of them.

Every town report should have a section titled “Deferred Maintenance.” There would be listed all the work that needs to be done on municipal and school buildings and other infrastructure that has not been undertaken. The reason for putting off such projects, usually, is understandable: keep the tax rate down. Far easier is it to delay roof re-shingling, water damage repairing or boiler replacing than to go to taxpayers for more money. It also tends to be more palatable than cutting jobs or services. For every capital project completed, others languish. But delaying smaller projects leads to bigger, more urgent ones. Costs are only going up. The communities that invested in erecting those building may not be able to afford to replace them. As Joni Mitchell sang, “You don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone.”

Tags

Recommended for you