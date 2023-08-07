Under Maine’s criminal code, the charge of disorderly conduct is something of a catchall. A layperson might say the accused is charged with being a real pain.
Per the law, a person is guilty of disorderly conduct if, “in a public place, the person intentionally or recklessly causes annoyance to others by intentionally making loud and unreasonable noise,” deploys a device or substance “that releases noxious and offensive odors” (we’re looking at you, stink bombs) or gets in a fight.
Further, if “in a public or private place, the person knowingly accosts, insults, taunts or challenges any person with offensive, derisive or annoying words, or by gestures or other physical conduct, that would in fact have a direct tendency to cause a violent response by an ordinary person.” A prohibition against taunting people at funerals is specifically included, which speaks volumes about the current state of civil discourse.
The courts have ruled that the First Amendment guarantee of free speech has limitations, and that “fighting words” – those intended to provoke violence – may not be protected. Plenty of obscene, hateful and/or nonsensical speech is protected, however. And while we may find other’s words repellant and justifiably condone them, all Americans should be leery of government attempts to silence speech. After all, our own might be objected to one day.
Bar Harbor resident Eli Durand-McDonnell was arrested last summer on a disorderly conduct charge (later dismissed) after cursing at conservative legal activist Leonard Leo and his family in downtown Northeast Harbor. Durand-McDonnell is now suing the Mount Desert Island officers who arrested him, alleging that their actions stifled his constitutional rights to free speech, assembly and protection from unreasonable search and seizure.
The public way outside Leo’s Northeast Harbor home has been the site of ongoing protests since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and federal protections for abortion access. With signs, chants and sidewalk chalk, the group has protested Leo’s role in former President Donald Trump’s appointment of conservative justices to the court. It was at one such protest that Durand-McDonnell was arrested after Leo reported to police remarks Durand-McDonnell made in town earlier that day. The exact phrasing of those remarks may be disputed by those present (the police were not) but all appear to agree that the language was colorful and not complimentary.
The lawsuit alleges that the officers made the “illegal and retaliatory arrest to silence Durand-McDonnell’s free speech and at the direct behest of Leo, a powerful and wealthy conservative political activist who has used millions of dollars as political speech to influence American politics and courts.”
It is a stretch to accuse the police of acting maliciously, as the lawsuit does. They are charged with keeping the peace, and Leo asserted concern for his family’s wellbeing. It is not a stretch, however, to see how arresting someone during a peaceful protest could have a chilling effect on free speech.
Hurling invective at people going about their daily lives is nothing to be commended and is particularly distasteful when children are involved. Taking political protest to private homes also can be problematic. Consider the central Maine group that wanted to take its anger over masking requirements during COVID to the doorsteps of individual school board members.
But distaste is not – and should not be – the legal standard.
Affluent and politically connected individuals have the advantage of access, of important ears to whisper into – a built-in megaphone for their views. The ordinary person may have only a sidewalk. Would we deny them that?