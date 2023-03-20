Editorials

Mount Desert and Tremont are currently considering ordinances that would limit the number of vacation rentals in town. In Stonington, another outer island community with its own set of housing challenges, voters enacted such an ordinance earlier this month, and in Bar Harbor, where vacation rentals have been licensed for many years, there is an established cap, which stands at 9 percent of all dwellings in town. So far, the number of rental properties in Bar Harbor is over the cap and it is expected to take years before any new registrations would be permitted.

All these towns, when discussing the need for regulation, cited the growing number of vacation rentals and the hollowing out of a year-round community. While both may be true, that doesn’t tell the whole story.

