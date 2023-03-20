Mount Desert and Tremont are currently considering ordinances that would limit the number of vacation rentals in town. In Stonington, another outer island community with its own set of housing challenges, voters enacted such an ordinance earlier this month, and in Bar Harbor, where vacation rentals have been licensed for many years, there is an established cap, which stands at 9 percent of all dwellings in town. So far, the number of rental properties in Bar Harbor is over the cap and it is expected to take years before any new registrations would be permitted.
All these towns, when discussing the need for regulation, cited the growing number of vacation rentals and the hollowing out of a year-round community. While both may be true, that doesn’t tell the whole story.
Limiting the conversion of existing homes to vacation rentals through ordinance may be one tool in a municipal toolbox, but it is only going to get towns so far. Such ordinances only limit the existing housing stock and do nothing to help create more. In just about every area of Maine, it is the actual creation of housing that is needed most.
The Maine State Chamber of Commerce estimates that roughly 65,000 to 75,000 new dwelling units will be needed in the next 10 years to keep up with workforce needs. In some areas of Maine, especially the seaside vacation communities that support a large influx of tourists and workers during a summer season, the need is more acute.
The 130th Legislature last year passed a bill to relax zoning requirements, allowing the creation of “accessory dwelling units” in places traditionally zoned for single-family lots. This paves the way for homeowners with extra land to place small homes or duplexes on their “back 40” and collect a passive income while creating spaces for people to live.
If communities want workforce and affordable housing, it will need to be created – that is the bottom line. Affordable housing will also need to be incentivized to attract developers and contractors and, in many cases, it will need to be subsidized to help buyers. In places like Bar Harbor, where the median home is valued at $430,000 but is selling for far more than that, homes are out of reach for the young family starting out with a median income of $65,000.
It is no secret that a room in a bed-and-breakfast in Bar Harbor or a house in Stonington that fetches $400 a night even for half a year is more profitable than four apartments that rent for $1,200 a month. You can’t blame developers for choosing projects based on their return on investment.
We applaud the groups that are trying to put a dent in the problem and urge the community to support their efforts. Island Housing Trust is putting the final touches on its first round of workforce housing at Jones Marsh in Bar Harbor. The first 10 units should be filled soon, and more are planned.
Mount Desert 365 has proposed a six-unit development on land it owns in Northeast Harbor, but the project is meeting some resistance from neighbors who feel there are too many homes being considered on a lot smaller than an acre. But, it is density and the ability to build multiple units at the same time, say developers, that make building more affordable.
The YWCA of Mount Desert Island is dipping its toe in the housing waters too, announcing this week the purchase of a 27-acre parcel that it will develop to help the island’s housing crunch. More details are to come, so stay tuned.
Finally, it is also worth noting that not all vacation rentals are equal or are equally taking from potential year-round housing stock. Uninsulated two- or three-season homes wouldn’t support a year-round renter anyway. Nor would the high-end waterfront homes that were always going to be out of reach for many would-be buyers or renters.
The area’s housing challenges are complex and will require several strategies to tackle them effectively. But it has to begin with a community coming together to find the solution that will work best for them. What works in Bar Harbor may not work in Tremont or Deer Isle.
The discussion also shouldn’t pit those who own vacation rentals against other community members, nor should it cause divisiveness when housing is proposed in a residential neighborhood.
After all, if you look at what is being proposed in Northeast Harbor, the average person driving by would never know there is anything different about the new construction. And, once complete, there will be six new individuals or families who will be able to work at a local business and/or send their children to a local school.