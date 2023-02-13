As Bar Harbor is suddenly left without a town manager at one of the most crucial times of the year, it is hard to imagine a seamless way forward.
It is easy to speculate, but so far difficult to confirm, the situation that led to Kevin Sutherland’s ousting just one year into a three-year contract.
Sutherland’s resignation letter indicated that he was choosing to leave for personal reasons, but the few details that have become public support a different conclusion.
The Town Council presented the now former town manager with a take-it-or-leave-it offer on Jan. 24. Good for one day, the agreement would provide Sutherland 28 weeks of salary and benefits in exchange for his resignation, for personal reasons, by 5 p.m. the next day. The agreement also bought his silence and limited council members from discussing it further.
The agreement was signed on Jan. 24. The resignation letter was written on Jan. 25, and on Jan. 26 the council released a statement, well after business hours, acknowledging the resignation.
The public, however, has been left in the dark – and on the hook to pay out roughly $65,000 on top of months of health insurance premiums and retirement contributions.
When employees resign, they are generally not entitled to a continuation of salary and benefits. In fact, written into the original employment contract between Sutherland and the town, the town manager had the ability to resign at any time, although a 30-day written notice was expected. There was no severance package in that scenario, according to the contract.
The contract also contained a provision allowing the Town Council to terminate the agreement “subject to a severance of six months’ salary and fringe benefits.”
If the council was exercising its contractual right to end things, why the charade of a resignation?
Sadly, the residents of Bar Harbor – those footing the bill – are unlikely to fully learn what happened and why. And it appears as if the whole thing was engineered to keep the facts from the public.