While innocent until proven guilty is the legal standard, most people’s reputations are built outside a courtroom. Their actions (or lack thereof), the way they treat others, and what others have to say about them all affect their perception in the community and beyond.

Sometimes those reputations are deserved, sometimes they are not. But a good reputation is critical in professions where the tools of the trade are traits that are hard to quantify or put on paper: integrity, honesty and strong ethics, for starters. When the public feels like those have been breached, it is hard to get buy-in or support.

