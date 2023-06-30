While innocent until proven guilty is the legal standard, most people’s reputations are built outside a courtroom. Their actions (or lack thereof), the way they treat others, and what others have to say about them all affect their perception in the community and beyond.
Sometimes those reputations are deserved, sometimes they are not. But a good reputation is critical in professions where the tools of the trade are traits that are hard to quantify or put on paper: integrity, honesty and strong ethics, for starters. When the public feels like those have been breached, it is hard to get buy-in or support.
Law enforcement is one such profession where public trust is crucial. Officers patrol communities, help residents through some of their worst moments and are increasingly called on to navigate physical and mental health crises.
The Southwest Harbor Police Department, after announcing its most recent hire, learned how swift and fierce the backlash can be when the community has no faith in the person that will be answering that call.
The police chief wisely reversed course and apologized, but the whole mess could have been avoided.
It is clear that the department anticipated some fallout and to that end released a statement along with the public introduction of its new officer, Richard Strout. The statement, however, did little to address concerns and instead minimized the allegations that led to multiple lawsuits regarding Strout’s past policing. And while the lawsuits were either settled or decided in Strout’s favor, the sheer number of them is a red flag.
Particularly telling was the way in which the announcement was made, which was through social media, and which stifled community discussion. When first posted, comments were turned off.
When residents found they were not able to comment, they shared the post with an even wider audience – and expressed their anger. When the comments were eventually turned on, many flowed in from people who had had personal experiences with Strout while he was on the job elsewhere.
While the comments are individually unsubstantiated, they collectively allege a pattern of behavior that should give pause to Southwest Harbor town officials.
Hiring is difficult and anyone responsible for it knows the challenges of filling positions, especially in a small, island community where the cost of living can drive away many potential candidates. However, a vacancy is better than a hire that undermines trust in the entire organization.
Once trust is broken, it is really hard to get it back.