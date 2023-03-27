Editorials

Many students are struggling to reengage both academically and socially after the disruptions of the pandemic years. Educators seek to carve out enough hours around normal duties to adapt to current needs and to plan for the future.

Lawmakers are weighing a bill mandating 30-minute lunch periods so that kids are less rushed on an average school day. The so-called “summer slump” causes students to lose academic ground. And that’s not to mention how hard landing a summer child care spot has become for many families.

Tags

Recommended for you