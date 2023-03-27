Many students are struggling to reengage both academically and socially after the disruptions of the pandemic years. Educators seek to carve out enough hours around normal duties to adapt to current needs and to plan for the future.
Lawmakers are weighing a bill mandating 30-minute lunch periods so that kids are less rushed on an average school day. The so-called “summer slump” causes students to lose academic ground. And that’s not to mention how hard landing a summer child care spot has become for many families.
Against that backdrop, might it be time to reimagine the school calendar?
Two local districts recently proposed shaving classroom time out of their existing calendars to allow more teacher preparation time. Both met Maine’s requirement for a minimum of 175 instructional days per year out of a 180-day calendar.
Ellsworth’s school board approved making Thanksgiving break a full week for students to incorporate two additional professional development days. Meanwhile, after strong parental objections, Mount Desert Island Regional School System backed off plans to have elementary students released 90 minutes early on most Wednesdays.
Teachers need and should be afforded the time to prepare, but the tradeoff should not be to reduce the actual delivery of that education. Why can’t there be more prep time while maintaining, and possibly increasing, instruction time? Instead of thinking in terms of meeting minimum requirements, we should be aiming to maximize outcomes. Maybe it’s time to rethink summer vacation.
How exactly the 180-day school calendar evolved depends on which expert you ask, but it dates from the days before modern air conditioning and to times when many children spent the summers working their families’ land.
Today, we have far fewer young farmers, and climate control is no insurmountable hurdle, even if a school is not already outfitted. The greatest hurdle is us.
Those long summer days of unstructured fun have reached almost mythological proportions in the American psyche even as the reality is less idyllic for many kids. And for the young Mainers for whom summer is synonymous with camp, outdoor adventures and family trips, could not some of that same magic be achieved with shorter breaks?
Reworking the schedule could also increase opportunities for more unstructured fun within the school day, such as longer recesses. And there’s no rule that says learning must be done in the classroom. Science or art classes can be done outside (they already are in some cases). Summer jobs could be incorporated into an optional path in the high school curriculum.
More instruction does not necessarily correlate with better outcomes; miserable students and staff certainly won’t. But if there’s a chance that shaking up the traditional school year could reenergize the system and prevent learning loss, that is a possibility worth exploring.
The pressure for improving academic performance and playing catchup for the pandemic years should not be left solely to teachers. Maybe we all need to change.