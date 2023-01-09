Maine’s child welfare system is broken. That is what lawmakers are saying after the release of a report from the state’s Child Welfare Services ombudsman last month.
For many years, there has been a rise in the number of deaths of children who were in the child welfare system at the time they died. Several investigations and reports have been produced that outline the problems and offer solutions. However, the annual report from the state’s ombudsman, Christine Alberi, which covers the period between Oct. 21, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022, shows that not enough has changed within the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Child and Family Services. Children remain in danger and warning signs continue to be overlooked, primarily by an overworked and underfunded workforce.
“We have been tracking the same practice issues detailed in the reports for many years, and there has not been evidence of significant statewide improvement in those practice issues yet,” said Alberi in an email to the Portland Press Herald last week. “However, I am hopeful that with the current focus on child welfare and acknowledgement of longstanding issues, and with the start of implementation of safety science in Maine, we will start to see slow, but steady improvement in the outcomes of cases.”
The problems are not new but they also are not improving.
According to Alberi, 2022 continued a “downtrend in child welfare practice.” She said that “of particular note this fiscal year, there were multiple instances where the Department did not recognize risk to children, or rights of the parents.”
Of the 85 cases closed during the past year, 46 had problems, she said in her report.
“As has been true over the last several years of ombudsman findings, the Department has struggled with practice issues primarily in two areas: 1.) during investigations and the decision making around whether or not a child is safe once the investigation is completed, and 2.) during reunification when making decisions about whether or not it is safe to send a child home. Some of the issues during both investigations and reunification resulted from not gathering enough information, but increasingly there are cases and situations where the Department had sufficient facts to determine that the child was unsafe but did not recognize the risk to the children and act accordingly.”
For its part, DHHS defended its actions in a subsequent report and in a document responding to the ombudsman’s report. While noting the challenges, it said oftentimes its caseworkers do not have access to all the information necessary to make the best decisions. And they do not always receive the cooperation of parents or are denied access to important medical records.
The state, except for in rare cases, cannot mandate a parent’s participation, but the ombudsman encouraged the caseworkers to dig deeper when they meet resistance.
When DHHS workers fail, children are put at risk. But if they don’t have the necessary tools to affect change, then that is where lawmakers must step in.
One idea currently being floated would be to create an Office of the Inspector General, which would add another layer of accountability to the child welfare system. Sen. Joe Baldacci (D-Bangor), who serves as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, told the Portland Press Herald that he will propose a bill this legislative session to that end.
Another idea from former senator Bill Diamond would be to separate the child welfare system from DHHS so it could operate as an independent agency.
Both proposals are worthy of more consideration, but what is clear is that it is time for lawmakers to make systemwide reform to the child welfare system. Minor tweaks will not solve the problem, so it is time for them to roll up their sleeves and do the hard work necessary to ensure the safety of all children in state care.