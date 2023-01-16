Editorials

“So even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, we honored a man and an enduring dream, still not fully realized. Freezing rain derailed a planned Martin Luther King Jr. Day march and celebration in Bar Harbor but being cooped up in an ice globe offered plenty of time for reflection.

