Every day, personal data is gathered from people in order to make appointments or to sign up for services. It is traded for access to content and internet-based platforms. This is done willingly and without much thought for what comes next. But how that information is used – and safeguarded – is of great consequence to all of us.
Plug an address into mapping software and advertisers know where you’ve gone. Browse Facebook and the keystrokes are recorded. Have you ever searched the internet for something only to see ads for that very thing when you’re browsing something else? That is a company using personal data to target goods and services to its audience. Read the fine print — you agreed to it when you signed the terms of use to set up an account.
Personal data has become big business. Companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter are built on the economics of such data. Once collected, data is sold to third-party entities that capitalize on the information for sales and marketing purposes.
As consumers, it is a trade we have been willing to make. And even when there is news of massive data breaches at prominent companies, the backlash has become increasingly muted. The frequency of such occurrences has desensitized us.
In 2022, Twitter was hacked, exposing the personal information of 5.4 million of its users. The texting app Whatsapp saw the data of 500 million users compromised. A breach at the student loan servicing company Nelnet exposed the information of 2.5 million users. Data breaches such as these affected 422 million people in 2022 – a 41 percent increase over 2021, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. And cyber security experts predict that percentage will increase in 2023.
Internet users might readily relinquish their names and email addresses, but more sensitive data, such as Social Security numbers, medical records and home addresses are usually taken by deceptive means. These key pieces of information are valuable for those looking to perpetrate fraud.
Like the recent data breach at Mount Desert Island Hospital, attacks can come from anywhere, swiftly, and with the potential to cause great harm. The hospital was fortunate that its IT team was able to contain the breach quickly, keeping the attackers from locking key systems, such as the medical records platform, which would have hindered the ability to provide medical care.
The data breach at the hospital is one of hundreds of active investigations across the country just in the health care industry. Increasingly, schools, municipalities and health care institutions are being targeted for the information in their databases.
Most cyber security experts believe that it is not a question of if a company will be attacked, but rather when, so it behooves everyone to be prepared. Individuals should safeguard their personal data as much as possible.
As a consumer, consider freezing credit reports with the major credit reporting agencies. Placing a freeze on a credit report means that creditors are unable to access it, thereby preventing any new credit accounts from being created. Change passwords occasionally for online accounts and perform all required software updates, which generally include security updates. Read up on fraud protection services to see if signing up for one would be right for you.
When it comes to data, out of sight should not be out of mind.