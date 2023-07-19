Editorials

Every day, personal data is gathered from people in order to make appointments or to sign up for services. It is traded for access to content and internet-based platforms. This is done willingly and without much thought for what comes next. But how that information is used – and safeguarded – is of great consequence to all of us.

Plug an address into mapping software and advertisers know where you’ve gone. Browse Facebook and the keystrokes are recorded. Have you ever searched the internet for something only to see ads for that very thing when you’re browsing something else? That is a company using personal data to target goods and services to its audience. Read the fine print — you agreed to it when you signed the terms of use to set up an account.

