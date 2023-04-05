Editorials

All aboard the minivan; adventure is calling, and its name is the Schoodic National Scenic Byway. The 29-mile stretch of routes 1 and 186 hugging the coastline from Hancock to Prospect Harbor offers great views sans gridlock. Recently, an effort to enhance enjoyment for those kiddos along for the ride has won statewide recognition.

A tip of the hat to the Schoodic National Scenic Byway Committee for bringing home the Maine Tourism Innovation & Creativity Award for 2023. The committee’s coordinated effort with local towns and groups such as Friends of Taunton Bay, Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Downeast and Acadia Regional Tourism, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, the National Park Service and the Schoodic Area Chamber of Commerce produced a colorful brochure and related activities highlighting nature, history and a local way of life.

Tags

Recommended for you