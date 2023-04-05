All aboard the minivan; adventure is calling, and its name is the Schoodic National Scenic Byway. The 29-mile stretch of routes 1 and 186 hugging the coastline from Hancock to Prospect Harbor offers great views sans gridlock. Recently, an effort to enhance enjoyment for those kiddos along for the ride has won statewide recognition.
A tip of the hat to the Schoodic National Scenic Byway Committee for bringing home the Maine Tourism Innovation & Creativity Award for 2023. The committee’s coordinated effort with local towns and groups such as Friends of Taunton Bay, Frenchman Bay Conservancy, Downeast and Acadia Regional Tourism, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, the National Park Service and the Schoodic Area Chamber of Commerce produced a colorful brochure and related activities highlighting nature, history and a local way of life.
The Kids Quest Guide features seven stops. Try to spy periwinkles and osprey at Tidal Falls in Hancock. Time your visit about two hours after high or low tide to witness the “reversing” falls in action. There’s a treasure hunt for antique train parts at the Taunton Bay Rest Area followed by a granite quarrying-themed scavenger hunt at Gordons Wharf. Or try your hand at a game of Byway Bingo. Those taking the quest can play in the mud, learn the secrets of seaweed and check out a kids’ size lobster boat and mini lighthouse. It’s a fun way to engage families visiting the area and answer that recurring vacation question, “But what is there to do?”
And there are plenty of people looking for things to do. Maine tourism-related visitor days increased 10.2 percent in 2022 over 2021, according to the Maine Office of Tourism. Direct tourism expenditures last year rang in at over $8.6 billion, up from $7.8 billion in 2021. The estimated overall economic impact is more than $15.8 billion, with 151,000 jobs supported by tourism. The industry generated upward of $1.2 billion in tax revenue.
Attracting some more of that revenue Downeast in a way that both highlights and preserves what makes the area so special is an endeavor worth celebrating.