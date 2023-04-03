Editorials

If the minority party’s primary leverage is off the table, can bipartisan consensus really be a goal going forward, or is it just a nonessential perk?

That will be the question for Maine Dems who last week flexed their majority muscles to pass a two-year, $9.8 billion state budget along party lines. Governor Janet Mills last Friday signed the current services budget into law and issued a proclamation calling the Legislature back into session on April 5. There’s still plenty of work left to do with a second budget bill to address hundreds of millions in additional anticipated state revenue.

