If the minority party’s primary leverage is off the table, can bipartisan consensus really be a goal going forward, or is it just a nonessential perk?
That will be the question for Maine Dems who last week flexed their majority muscles to pass a two-year, $9.8 billion state budget along party lines. Governor Janet Mills last Friday signed the current services budget into law and issued a proclamation calling the Legislature back into session on April 5. There’s still plenty of work left to do with a second budget bill to address hundreds of millions in additional anticipated state revenue.
On the spending package that passed last week, the vote in the House was 79-61 and 22-11 in the Senate. There was a scramble right up to the finish line to get Republican buy-in, but they demurred – forcefully – when the Dems would not commit to at least $200 million in income tax relief.
The Democrats have said they are open to discussing tax cuts but say the time for that and new spending proposals is during the second budgeting round. They wanted to pass the budget to maintain existing services by April 1, ensuring it will be in place when the next fiscal year starts July 1. After April 1, a two-thirds votes would have been needed to enact the budget in time. Mills said passing the budget now “delivers certainty and stability to municipalities, school systems, and others that rely on state resources.”
That it does, but it also delivers a blow to the minority party’s bargaining power and its ability to represent its constituents’ will in Augusta. “They effectively ensured that there is no input from parts of Maine represented by Republicans, over 450 of Maine’s 483 municipalities, and 600,000 voters,” said House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor), who said it was unreasonable for Democrats to reject tax relief when the state is rolling in revenue. Minority party members accused their colleagues across the aisle of “ramming” through a partisan budget instead of holding out for a two-thirds consensus.
It is worth noting that neutralizing the threat of a government shutdown (distant though it may be) is not as radical as actually forcing a government shutdown. That last happened in Maine in 2017. As an instrument to force bipartisanship, the shutdown deadline is most effective when no one at the negotiating table is willing to let it pass. It is the nuclear option, and politicians willing to use it are often more interested in political theater than in governance.
Now that the continuing services budget has passed, we shall see if regrets about the lack of bipartisan support in round one translates to serious consideration of tax cuts in round two. With many of their own spending priorities to champion and significant statewide issues to address, the Dems may find reaching across the aisle superfluous with nothing to force their hands.
The whole process calls to mind two sayings: To the victor go the spoils, but what goes around comes around.