As many people across Maine were preparing to host friends and family for the holidays, Mother Nature threw a Christmas Eve curveball that impacted most of the state.
Presenting as a rainstorm that at times brought hurricane-force winds, the storm knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people. What should have been two days of social media feeds full of photos of Beef Wellington and smiling children instead turned into requests for generators, extra space heaters and plumbers and electricians who could make emergency calls.
Coastal communities were hit the hardest with steady sustained winds and gusts near 70 mph. The wind and rain also brought flooding, hampering recovery efforts and keeping emergency personnel away from their families. The storm surge came just as the coastline was experiencing an astronomically high tide, pushing extreme and damaging waves onto land. As of Tuesday, hundreds of homes on the Cranberry Isles were still without power.
The lack of heat, hot water and power may have derailed many holiday plans, but what came next is truly something to celebrate.
Hancock County is believed to have been among the hardest hit and the sheer volume of fallen trees and broken power lines has made cleanup a challenge. Line crews from as far away as Georgia gave up their own holidays to come to Maine to assist in repairs.
In Bar Harbor, municipal officials opened the town office on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For those who needed to charge electronics or find a warm place to stay for a while, it was no problem, as the third floor was transformed into a warming shelter.
In Southwest Harbor, Harbor House opened its doors to those looking to get warm, as well as its fitness center for those in search of a warm shower.
On Christmas, a Bar Harbor eatery also stepped up to help those who were unable to make a meal at home. Matt Haskell, owner of Blaze, put out a call to all those without power, offering to make pizzas and host the community free of charge. Haskell’s restaurant has been a staple in downtown Bar Harbor for more than a dozen years, and he showed what being part of a community means. If you find yourself wanting to support a year-round establishment, remember Blaze.
Kindness was rampant over the Christmas holiday with residents offering extra generators — even going so far as to deliver and set them up for their neighbors. Offers of warm places to stay flooded the internet. The Atlantic Oceanside hotel offered discounted rates to those looking to “holistay” where there was power.
And through it all, the area’s first responders were there. Even as many responders struggled to keep their own homes warm, they showed up to direct traffic around downed power lines and flooded or blocked roadways. These unsung heroes typically operate out of the spotlight, but they deserve much of the credit for keeping the community safe. And over the last few days, while dealing with the impacts of the storm, firefighters have also been called to put out literal fires.
As we turn the page on 2022, let’s be thankful for the community and for those who step up when needed. It is nice to know that in the face of adversity, there are those willing to lend a hand.