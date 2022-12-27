Editorials

As many people across Maine were preparing to host friends and family for the holidays, Mother Nature threw a Christmas Eve curveball that impacted most of the state.

Presenting as a rainstorm that at times brought hurricane-force winds, the storm knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people. What should have been two days of social media feeds full of photos of Beef Wellington and smiling children instead turned into requests for generators, extra space heaters and plumbers and electricians who could make emergency calls.

Recommended for you