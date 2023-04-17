The State House in Augusta was abuzz last week with testimony for bills seeking either to change or to examine the way public school education is funded.
Eight bills have been introduced this legislative session, ranging from revising the overall funding formula to increasing special education funding for certain schools where average incomes fall below the state average. Bills also seek to use median income as a factor in determining funding while another would instruct the Department of Education to contract with a third party to review and determine if there is equity in the formula.
At the center of most of the bills – and the testimony – was the underlying idea that the current funding formula is not equitable and that the reliance on property tax values in determining need is not fair for towns and cities with high valuations but low median incomes.
When Maine was founded in 1820, language was included in the constitution directing all municipalities to provide public education. But while the state considered education to be important, it has struggled over the last two centuries to help fund it.
The state began to contribute to the cost of education in 1828. First it used proceeds from land sales and then, in 1833, created a banking tax that was used to offset costs. In 1872, the banking tax was replaced with the School Mil Fund, whereby 1 mil from each town was sent to the state to be redistributed back to towns on a per-pupil basis. Throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the state created several different schemes to pay for education, and many were based on property tax valuation.
In 2004, voters mandated the state pay 55 percent of public education costs, and in 2006 the state began to use the so-called Essential Programs and Services model, which sought to define the cost of education based on a complex formula of property value, enrollment, number of economically disadvantaged students and the required local share as defined by the state.
Only in the last year has the state lived up to its mandate to pay 55 percent, but it is not covering 55 percent across the board to all schools. In fact, there are no schools in Hancock County that receive 55 percent of funding. Ellsworth comes closest at 49 percent, but many receive much less.
In Bar Harbor, the state pays 15 percent of the overall $4.5 school budget. In Trenton and Tremont, slightly more than 20 percent of costs are paid by the state. In places like Blue Hill and Brooksville, that number is in the single digits (9 percent).
In Mount Desert, where the overall property valuation is among the highest in the county at nearly $1.3 billion, the state pays $300,000 of the nearly $2 million budget, or 14 percent.
Including the median income in the funding formula, as suggested in LD 951, is one way to go, but an overall review of the state’s funding methodology is necessary to determine if the current model still meets the needs of the 277 districts statewide.
According to the Portland Press Herald, the last time a comprehensive analysis of the state’s funding formula was completed was in 2013. At that time, the report found that using property taxes in the funding formula was likely to make the funding system inequitable.
It is time for the Department of Education to look beyond the numbers to determine if the formula is really working for schools around the state. From Calais to Cape Elizabeth, the needs could not be more different, but all children deserve a decent education, which begins with a well-supported school district.