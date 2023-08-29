Editorials

The Bar Harbor Town Council is discussing the possibility of eliminating the town’s Cruise Ship Committee. Public support for the committee seems to have waned in recent years. But, by all measures, that committee has been one of the town’s most successful in terms of bolstering support for what it championed: cruise ship visits.

As council members discuss what to do with the committee, which hasn’t met in months due to conflicts between committee members and the ongoing litigation regarding cruise ship passengers in town, a council member recently suggested an idea that warrants a lot more discussion – the formation of a committee that more broadly deals with tourism … of all kinds.

Tags

Recommended for you