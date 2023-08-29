The Bar Harbor Town Council is discussing the possibility of eliminating the town’s Cruise Ship Committee. Public support for the committee seems to have waned in recent years. But, by all measures, that committee has been one of the town’s most successful in terms of bolstering support for what it championed: cruise ship visits.
As council members discuss what to do with the committee, which hasn’t met in months due to conflicts between committee members and the ongoing litigation regarding cruise ship passengers in town, a council member recently suggested an idea that warrants a lot more discussion – the formation of a committee that more broadly deals with tourism … of all kinds.
Cruise ship visitors represent a small fraction of overall tourists who come into town, while – as the lack of available parking spaces in the downtown area may suggest – the majority come by car.
The management of the town’s tourists, and the coordination of the services they require, is long overdue.
Tourism is the lifeblood of town, and one of the major drivers of employment, but it needs to coexist with the needs of 5,000 year-round residents who still have to register their vehicles or purchase goods at one of the downtown stores. Access to town services is essential.
Cruise ships bring roughly 300,000 visitors to town. While there is not an actual number of people associated with visits to Acadia National Park, the park counts four million visits each year – most of those are in the Bar Harbor portion of the park. Its soon-to-be constructed Acadia Gateway Center will be able to serve as a hub for the park, providing a place for visitors to park their cars and explore on the fleet of Island Explorer buses, but it likely won’t solve the problem of congestion in the downtown area.
The opening of Bar Harbor’s 2023 Comprehensive Plan, which is currently a work-in-progress, states, “the seasonal influx of people, particularly in Bar Harbor’s downtown, creates significant vehicle and pedestrian congestion issues, traffic safety concerns at downtown intersections, and parking capacity issues. Even with a robust seasonal public transit system and well-established vanpooling and carpooling alternatives, the reliance on automobiles is overwhelming the community’s roadways. Looking ahead, addressing congestion during peak tourism times through expanded pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure throughout the town, and increasing regional public transit alternatives will be critical.”
It sounds like a potential committee already has plenty to work with.
Being a small seaside community with finite borders and a seasonal influx in the millions makes it essential for the town to consider the impact of tourism at every turn. A committee dedicated to thinking about how to address this at every turn would benefit tourists and locals alike.
As the Town Council considers dissolving the Cruise Ship Committee, its members should think long and hard about morphing it into a committee that champions all forms of tourism with the same vigor and success.
Because, as the Comprehensive Plan also suggests, “Looking forward, the community will need to grapple with big questions as it articulates a vision and direction for directing future growth. How does Bar Harbor gracefully withstand the pressures that come with being a desirable place to visit and live? How does the town sustain an equitable and livable year-round community?”