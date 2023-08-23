Regardless of their personal views on abortion (and some are markedly mum on the topic), the Supreme Court’s Dobbs vs. Jackson decision was no boon for Maine Republican politicians. Suddenly what was considered established law – “Beyond our control! Let’s focus on the economy/crime/taxes/education … ” – is a real issue on the campaign trail.
More Mainers than not support abortion care access. Democrats here and nationally have positioned themselves as the pro-choice party. The Maine GOP platform expresses belief in the sanctity of life from conception to natural death and opposition to using state funds for abortion. That’s not to say there aren’t pro-choice Republicans – it’s just that voters who see abortion rights as a critical issue tend to lean independent or Democratic.
Pre-Dobbs, abortion was not often a headliner at the State House. Maine’s law allowing abortion up to viability, or later in cases where the mother’s life or health were at risk, was longstanding. Legislative efforts to prevent MaineCare from paying for abortions failed in recent years. In her run for reelection, Governor Janet Mills said she would fight any new restrictions on abortion but would not seek to loosen those already in place. She changed her mind.
In July, Mills signed into law An Act to Improve Maine’s Reproductive Privacy Laws, which allows abortions after the point of viability when deemed necessary by a licensed physician. The state’s abortion protections are now among the broadest in the nation.
“Maine law should recognize that every pregnancy, like every woman, is different, and that politicians cannot and should not try to legislate the wide variety of difficult circumstances pregnant women face,” Mills said.
Agreed. But for many who supported – or at least tolerated – the status quo in Maine, it was a step too far. A few Democrats broke ranks. The House vote in favor of the new law was narrow and the process embittered. House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor) told House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross (D-Portland), “It has not just torn both sides of the aisle apart, but it has torn your caucus apart.” Rep. Holly Eaton (D-Deer Isle) was having pizza with her kids when a legislative colleague texted her with a message to get to Augusta: they needed her yes vote. If other absentees had been present, the outcome could have gone another way.
In short, it was no slam dunk, and abortion has been punted squarely into the Maine political arena. The timing may be dangerous. The majority party will not always be the majority party. The Maine Constitution doesn’t explicitly protect abortion rights. Swinging the pendulum in one direction risks a push in the opposite. Opponents of the new abortion law have opted not to pursue a “people’s veto” referendum. Instead, they will work on getting anti-abortion candidates elected in 2024 and beyond.
This is contrary to the will of the majority of Mainers. One poll found that 67 percent of Mainers strongly or somewhat support allowing abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy if medically necessary. An estimated 64 percent believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. The law of the land should reflect the will of the people.
The nation’s highest court has rendered an established constitutional right into a political ping pong ball that risks overshadowing other important issues. Those seeking Maine office must be candid about how they will vote on abortion-related issues. Voters have to decide whether to trust them.