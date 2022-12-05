Made in Maine took on a whole new meaning when the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center recently unveiled its 3D-printed house. Made entirely with “bio-based” materials, including wood fibers and resins, the prototype BioHome3D is billed as fully recyclable and nearly waste-free to produce. “With today’s production of the world’s first ever 3D-printed house made from recycled forest products, the University of Maine continues to demonstrate its global leadership in innovation and scientific research,” said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins at the unveiling Nov. 21.
Timelapse video of the world’s largest polymer 3D printer assembling the home definitely leaves viewers feeling like the future is now. The machine zips back and forth, seamlessly forming walls – the zigzagged interiors of which vaguely resemble corrugated cardboard but made of stronger stuff. BioHome3D was printed in four parts, then moved to a foundation outside the Advanced Structures and Composites Center and assembled in half a day. Within two hours, an electrician had the power hooked up.
Now it’s time to see how the sleek design holds up against a Maine winter. The 600-square-foot prototype is outfitted with sensors for thermal, environmental and structural monitoring. Researchers will use that data to improve future designs. If feasible, it will likely take years to scale production up to a commercial level. Still, the possibilities are exciting.
Maine’s housing stock is aging and in-demand. A shortage of affordable options is straining the employment market and household budgets. Meanwhile, Maine needs more builders, electricians and plumbers, prompting renewed interest in replenishing ranks in the trades through technical education. And while it’s unlikely that 3D printing will overtake traditional building any time soon, it could help bridge the gap between housing demand and available resources. That it could be made with wood products in a tree-rich state is all the more exciting. The director of UMaine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center told reporters last week that more than 1 million tons of “wood residuals” currently sitting in regional sawmills could go to print housing, according to the Portland Press Herald.
BioHome3D was developed with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hub and Spoke program between the UMaine and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Partners included MaineHousing and the Maine Technology Institute. The Hub and Spoke program came of a 2016 request by Sens. Collins and Angus King for a U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Assessment team to help bolster Maine’s forest economy and create jobs and opportunity in rural areas in the aftermath of paper mill closures.
The ready availability of materials and the speed of construction could be a game changer for Maine.
“This project gives us a real possibility to achieve something that has eluded us to date, and that is the speed of production, to be able to mass produce in a very fast way housing,” said Daniel Brennan, director of MaineHousing. “The idea that we can create housing units in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the workforce – that is an efficiency that we’ve never experienced before. It’s going to stretch our precious state and federal resources exponentially, and most importantly, provide – quickly – for those most in need in our state.”
The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports a need for more than seven million affordable housing units across the U.S. In Maine, an estimated 20,000 more affordable units are needed. Nearly 60 percent of low-income renters in the state spend more than half of their income on housing.
Other technologies are being developed to 3D print homes, but most involve 3D printing concrete walls atop a conventional foundation and using wood to frame the roof. The UMaine project was 3D printed top to bottom, floors to roof.
The innovative work of UMaine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center could reshape the housing landscape and create new employment opportunities. We look forward to watching what comes next.