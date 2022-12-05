Editorials

Made in Maine took on a whole new meaning when the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center recently unveiled its 3D-printed house. Made entirely with “bio-based” materials, including wood fibers and resins, the prototype BioHome3D is billed as fully recyclable and nearly waste-free to produce. “With today’s production of the world’s first ever 3D-printed house made from recycled forest products, the University of Maine continues to demonstrate its global leadership in innovation and scientific research,” said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins at the unveiling Nov. 21.

Timelapse video of the world’s largest polymer 3D printer assembling the home definitely leaves viewers feeling like the future is now. The machine zips back and forth, seamlessly forming walls – the zigzagged interiors of which vaguely resemble corrugated cardboard but made of stronger stuff. BioHome3D was printed in four parts, then moved to a foundation outside the Advanced Structures and Composites Center and assembled in half a day. Within two hours, an electrician had the power hooked up.

