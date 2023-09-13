In 2018, our sister newspaper, The Ellsworth American, ran an editorial headlined with the question: “Are Pine Tree Development Zones unmonitored corporate welfare?” The conclusion? That the program was well-intentioned but poorly supervised; that it picked winners and losers while offering no assurance that its job creation goals were being met or that Maine’s economy had grown because of its existence.
With the program due to sunset at the end of this calendar year, the Governor this past spring put forth legislation to replace Pine Tree Development Zones with a new Dirigo Business Incentive program. Under the proposal, businesses that train (at their own cost) three or more workers in an approved employee training program could receive a $2,000 tax credit for each of those workers. Additionally, businesses across much of the state could receive up to a 15 percent credit for capital investments. (The credit would be up to 7.5 percent in York, Cumberland and Sagadahoc counties.) The credits would be “specifically targeted towards high-value sectors and industries – including manufacturing, agriculture, fishing, logging/forestry, freight, software and certain professional services like scientific research – to attract and expand high growth sectors for Maine.”
The legislation died upon the Legislature’s adjournment, but it raised important questions about how state government should be incentivizing economic development – and at what cost to taxpayers.
The fiscal note on the Dirigo Incentives bill projected the cost to be $53 million in FY 2025-26. In testimony on the bill, an analyst with the left-leaning Maine Center for Economic Policy described the program as “a massive tax giveaway” that could allow employers to collect funds for training they may already provide and that might not substantially further employees’ skills.
Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, said the Pine Tree Development Zone program was created in 2003, when high unemployment was a concern. Now unemployment is low, and many employers are struggling to hire enough qualified employees. Hence the emphasis on training.
The Sunrise County Economic Council commented in favor, saying that Dirigo Incentives would be simpler and that the focus on capital investments and workforce training would appeal to a broader range of businesses. Just four Washington County-based businesses are currently certified as Pine Tree Development Zones, according to the letter. The council advocated adding aquaculture to the list of eligible business types. Also, that the legislation be changed to allow certified Pine Tree Development Zone businesses, such as Kingfish Maine, to qualify for the new program in the future.
Large aquaculture projects are not without their detractors. The industry’s proposed inclusion highlights a potential pitfall of any incentive program: The chosen few may not be operations their communities would choose to incentivize.
One would be hard-pressed, however, to find a community that does not want enough plumbers, dentists, electricians, mechanics, EMTs, truck drivers, teachers, veterinarians and nurses to meet its residents’ needs. Instead of paying businesses to train employees, we should further invest directly in career and technical education, community college, accreditation programs and tuition reimbursement to help rural parts of the state attract and retain professionals in critical roles. Partnering with businesses will contribute to that effort.
So many rural towns are ripe for economic revival, but the pace of life is not for everyone. Progress requires smart, transparent investment and assurance that leaders do not lose sight of the importance of small businesses in the push to attract large ones.