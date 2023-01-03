A year ago this week, heating oil was averaging $3.16 a gallon in Maine. The going rate last week Downeast was $4.51, according to the Governor’s Energy Office. That’s nearly 43 percent higher. The statewide average was $5.71 in November.
Coupled with higher electric bills, Maine households are seeing energy costs eat away at ever larger chunks of their income.
As lawmakers reconvened in Augusta Jan. 4, they were expected to take up consideration of a $474 million heating package proposed by the Governor. The same package hit a roadblock in December after Republican lawmakers insisted on a public hearing to discuss the measure. But, with broad support, it was expected to pass this week with the two-thirds majority needed to adopt emergency legislation. This means that it would go into effect immediately and help can be sent out as soon as possible.
While a public hearing is an appropriate ask for such a large financial package, time, as they say, is of the essence. The wheels of government turn slowly, and many residents need help now.
The proposal will provide one-time relief payments of $450 to 880,000 Mainers making up to $100,000 individually, $150,000 as head of household or $200,000 for couples filing jointly. Those checks will make up $398 million of the spending package.
In addition, $40 million will be earmarked to supplement the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP. This program, which is administered locally by Downeast Community Partners in Ellsworth with funds paid directly to heating fuel providers, is meant to help low-income households. It caps the maximum income for a family of four at $41,625 for eligibility.
The funds, along with an additional sum of $6.5 million that will come from the recently passed federal appropriations bill, would more than double the $42.5 million annual federal allocation the state already received in November for HEAP. All told, that is nearly $1 billion that is expected to be spent heating the homes of Maine’s most vulnerable population.
For those whose income is above the threshold but who still need emergency assistance, $10 million will be allocated to community action programs to dispense to individuals and families who are in danger of running out of heating fuel. This program is based on need, not income.
Finally, the plan calls for $21 million to be used for emergency housing for those at risk of homelessness. The program is expected to provide funds through April.
Hancock County’s own state Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) with Sen. Rick Bennett (R-Oxford) floated an alternative – more affordable – proposal that would have targeted relief to lower-income households on a sliding scale. Such a plan would be more complicated to administer, but the rationale is sound, and the spirit of compromise in which it was presented much appreciated.
No plan is perfect, but we must help Mainers who are experiencing hardships due to the high cost of heating their homes this winter. Lawmakers reaching across the aisle to deliver that aid is an auspicious start to the new year.