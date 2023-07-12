Recent news that Courtland Rehabilitation & Living Center in Ellsworth would be shuttering its skilled nursing unit was upsetting, but not shocking. We’ve been down this road before. With the closures of Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle (2021), Sonogee Rehabilitation and Living Center in Bar Harbor (2019) and the former Penobscot Nursing Home (2017), the number of Hancock County facilities providing live-in nursing care has dwindled to one: Seaport Village Healthcare in Ellsworth.
Compare that to 1992, when Hancock County had seven long-term care facilities with 485 nursing home beds. To be sure, Hancock County continues to have limited residential and assisted living options for seniors who need daily support. But the nicest facilities tend to be private pay and thus outside the means of low- to mid-income residents. For Mainers relying on Medicaid and those who need higher levels of care, the landscape is challenging, to say the least. The economics of nursing home care have hit a tipping point that accelerated with the pandemic but began years prior.
According to the Maine Health Care Association (MHCA), nursing homes with occupancy rates lower than 80 percent are at risk of closure because Medicaid reimbursement rates do not cover the total cost of care. Thirty-six percent of Maine nursing homes fell below that threshold on an October 2022 report from the Muskie School of Public Service. Courtland was at 64.8 percent occupancy, well below the critical threshold. Of Seaport’s 61 beds, 48 were occupied, putting it just under 80 percent.
And it’s not for lack of demand that Maine’s remaining nursing beds aren’t filling. “There is no shortage of residents needing long-term care placement and hospitals have well documented the impact on the health care system. However, our homes are facing an existential crisis when it comes to direct care work force challenges,” according to information prepared by the MHCA for the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee in January. To fill beds, you have to fill the jobs necessary to care for the patients. The struggle to maintain adequate staffing levels – and the high cost of temporary agency staffing to fill the gap – were cited in both the Island Nursing Home closure and of Courtland’s nursing program. (Courtland’s residential unit will continue under new ownership.)
A portion of the burden has shifted to hospitals, where some patients remain hospitalized longer than necessary because there is nowhere else to place them for continuing care. Patients, meanwhile, are stuck in facilities built for acute care, not long-term treatment. That is bad for patients’ prognosis and for hospitals’ already struggling bottom lines.
There is no one solution, but high on the list is adjusting Medicaid reimbursement rates to be in line with reality. That work is underway in Maine, but a new rate model is not expected until 2025. The state also has directed millions in supplemental funding to nursing homes.
To address the staffing crisis, existing training programs for certified nursing assistants, like the one at Hancock County Technical Center, could be expanded or replicated. However, better pay and greater respect for caregiving roles in general would have greater effect.
In areas like ours, staffing issues are intertwined with the affordable housing shortage. Perhaps the twin challenges could spur innovation. What if a nursing home was designed as the nucleus of a small affordable housing development for workers and their families? Or a dormitory was built next to an existing facility to house caregivers just launching their careers? Or nursing students could earn free degrees in exchange for working in a nursing home for a set period?
Equally important to stabilizing nursing care is supporting Mainers’ ability to age in place. That means recognizing and incentivizing the informal caregiving required to make that possible. Past policy was that home health care would fill the void of nursing home care, but those positions also are going unfilled. Loved ones who step in to help may struggle to simultaneously hold down jobs and care for other family members.
A comprehensive, multipronged plan beats piecemeal cash infusions. Maine’s population is the oldest in the nation on average, and none of us are getting any younger.