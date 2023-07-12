Editorials

Recent news that Courtland Rehabilitation & Living Center in Ellsworth would be shuttering its skilled nursing unit was upsetting, but not shocking. We’ve been down this road before. With the closures of Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle (2021), Sonogee Rehabilitation and Living Center in Bar Harbor (2019) and the former Penobscot Nursing Home (2017), the number of Hancock County facilities providing live-in nursing care has dwindled to one: Seaport Village Healthcare in Ellsworth.

Compare that to 1992, when Hancock County had seven long-term care facilities with 485 nursing home beds. To be sure, Hancock County continues to have limited residential and assisted living options for seniors who need daily support. But the nicest facilities tend to be private pay and thus outside the means of low- to mid-income residents. For Mainers relying on Medicaid and those who need higher levels of care, the landscape is challenging, to say the least. The economics of nursing home care have hit a tipping point that accelerated with the pandemic but began years prior.

