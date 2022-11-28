The town of Bar Harbor finds itself in a tough spot when it comes to cruise ships following the successful passage of a citizens’ initiative to limit passengers in town. Love them or hate them, there are sectors of the economy that undeniably benefit from their arrival. Some local business owners in town estimate that as much as 30 percent of their annual revenue comes from cruisers. But one of the chief beneficiaries of cruise ship dollars is the town itself, which will find its income greatly reduced by a decrease in passenger counts.
The town collects revenue from cruise lines through two separate fees. For every passenger on board, all ships are required to pay a service fee of $2.68 per person and a port development fee of $2.53 per person. In 2022, roughly 190,000 people came into town on cruise ships, netting nearly $1 million in fees.
For those looking to limit passenger disembarkation, it was never about the money but about quality of life. And those voters, favoring the latter, came out in strong support of the initiative on Nov. 8.
But how did we get here?
For the last two decades, Bar Harbor has welcomed cruise ships. In fact, the town even courted the industry for some time in an effort to grow the tourism base, especially during the so-called shoulder season. And, in many ways, Bar Harbor was successful. Perhaps too successful.
But, as the global pandemic halted travel, cruise ships all but disappeared from the seas. As the streets of Bar Harbor were less busy, it gave people the breathing room to notice the difference.
Almost immediately, residents asked for a future reduction of cruise passengers coming ashore. Citing clogged roadways and environmental concerns, many pled with the Town Council to enact meaningful reform. The pleas were not heard right away, and, frankly, it seemed as if the problem was so large and the interests were so great among all the stakeholders that it effectively overwhelmed the council’s ability to make decisions.
After a survey found overwhelming support for fewer ships and passengers, however, the town began to negotiate with the cruise industry to look for a way to reduce those numbers.
The rest, as they say, is history. The passage of the citizens’ initiative now effectively throws out the negotiated agreement made by the council and cruise industry and will restrict ship disembarkation to 1,000 people per day.
What will the town do about the lost revenue?
A reduction in passengers does not mean an equal reduction in expenses. It will also not necessarily lighten the workload for public safety personnel. Whether there are 2,000 passengers or 200 coming off the boat, the same number of services are needed.
It is likely that everyone in town will both benefit from and lose something because of the drastic reduction of cruise passengers in town. While the streets may be less congested, something will have to give when it comes time to make the next year’s budget. By law, the money collected from cruise ship fees can only be used for facilities and services directly benefiting cruise ship passengers. However, the town can liberally apply that standard to use the funds for things such as downtown sidewalk maintenance or other projects from which passengers will also benefit.
In August, town officials estimated that the loss of cruise ship revenue would likely translate to a $100 increase in taxes for the average homeowner. For some, that may be a price they are happy to pay but for others it affects their bottom line.
As the budget season approaches, we urge thoughtful discussions between residents and town officials about the priorities ahead. When people come together, solutions can be found.