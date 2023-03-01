Editorials

The state’s Deadly Force Review Panel recently released its third annual report examining the use of deadly force in the past year. The panel considers whether Maine law enforcement officers followed best practices in fraught circumstances and whether those practices and procedures could be improved upon going forward.

Since its formation, the panel has reviewed 20 officer-involved shootings. Of those, 12 resulted in death and seven in serious injury. (In the other case, the officer returned fire, but missed.) The individuals involved were all white men aged 27 to 59, most of whom (74 percent) suffered from mental health issues. More than half were drinking at the time of the incident and more than a third were on drugs. All possessed firearms or knives; 63 percent used their weapons at some point during the incident. Eighty percent had past criminal convictions. “They are known in their community to be troubled and often violent,” according to the report’s profile of individuals in deadly force incidents. “More than half have been involved in domestic violence incidents, and more than a third have threatened suicide.”

