The state’s Deadly Force Review Panel recently released its third annual report examining the use of deadly force in the past year. The panel considers whether Maine law enforcement officers followed best practices in fraught circumstances and whether those practices and procedures could be improved upon going forward.
Since its formation, the panel has reviewed 20 officer-involved shootings. Of those, 12 resulted in death and seven in serious injury. (In the other case, the officer returned fire, but missed.) The individuals involved were all white men aged 27 to 59, most of whom (74 percent) suffered from mental health issues. More than half were drinking at the time of the incident and more than a third were on drugs. All possessed firearms or knives; 63 percent used their weapons at some point during the incident. Eighty percent had past criminal convictions. “They are known in their community to be troubled and often violent,” according to the report’s profile of individuals in deadly force incidents. “More than half have been involved in domestic violence incidents, and more than a third have threatened suicide.”
Given that, the panel’s recommendations focused on training, support and improving access to mental health services. The report acknowledges the limitations of focusing only on cases where deadly force was employed. Not addressed are the vast number of law enforcement interactions in which firing a service weapon was unnecessary. Presumably there are as many lessons to be learned from high-risk situations that end peacefully as from those that end violently.
Mental health-related calls are routine entries in weekly police logs locally and throughout the state and nation. Handling out-of-control teens, unruly emergency department patients, domestic altercations and people experiencing suicidal thoughts are part of the job. Officers have training on de-escalation techniques, but it’s impossible to train for every scenario. And even perfectly executed training does not always result in the desired outcome. The safety of everyone involved must be considered.
Preventing crises, especially when there are ample warning signs, should be the goal. The onus of that work should not fall on police — at least not solely.
Law enforcement should use, as appropriate and allowable by law, interventions such as protective custody, restricting access to firearms and “blue papering,” which is when an individual is involuntarily admitted to psychiatric care. State agencies should work to streamline that process and to help ensure beds and other resources are available when they’re needed.
The report’s suggestion of using telehealth providers to assess whether an individual’s mental state warrants restricting his/her access to firearms is worth pursuing. The panel also supports state efforts to expand community-based mental health services. A dearth of those services, including substance abuse treatment and counseling for abusers, puts both residents and law enforcement in harm’s way.
There’s no reaching everyone nor stopping every violent confrontation. But the same amount of scrutiny that is applied to how such confrontations are handled should be applied to how they could have been prevented. As the report notes, police are often the call of “last resort.” There should be other, earlier options.