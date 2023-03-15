Editorials

When it comes to making sure citizens are aware of what their government is up to, Maine law favors one industry: newspapers. Municipalities must provide legal notice in a newspaper of general circulation for public meetings, hearings, elections, proposed ordinance changes and other activities. It is a throwback to the days when newspapers were the primary, and perhaps only, source of news for their communities. But with today’s shrinking print circulation, the demise of many publications and multiple digital pathways for disseminating information, many argue that newspapers’ monopoly on legal notices is both ineffective and financially burdensome.

The Legislature’s State and Local Government Committee on March 9 had a work session on LD 422, which would eliminate the requirement that municipalities provide public notice in newspapers and instead allow towns and cities to post notice on their websites. The vote during the session, with little discussion, was 7-3 ought-not-to-pass. There will be a full vote in the Legislature to come. Those supporting the bill indicated they would draft a minority opinion that the legislation be passed with an amendment to require towns to send newspapers press releases in lieu of paying to place legal notices. That would shift the onus and cost of notifying the public from government, where it belongs, to newspapers.

