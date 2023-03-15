When it comes to making sure citizens are aware of what their government is up to, Maine law favors one industry: newspapers. Municipalities must provide legal notice in a newspaper of general circulation for public meetings, hearings, elections, proposed ordinance changes and other activities. It is a throwback to the days when newspapers were the primary, and perhaps only, source of news for their communities. But with today’s shrinking print circulation, the demise of many publications and multiple digital pathways for disseminating information, many argue that newspapers’ monopoly on legal notices is both ineffective and financially burdensome.
The Legislature’s State and Local Government Committee on March 9 had a work session on LD 422, which would eliminate the requirement that municipalities provide public notice in newspapers and instead allow towns and cities to post notice on their websites. The vote during the session, with little discussion, was 7-3 ought-not-to-pass. There will be a full vote in the Legislature to come. Those supporting the bill indicated they would draft a minority opinion that the legislation be passed with an amendment to require towns to send newspapers press releases in lieu of paying to place legal notices. That would shift the onus and cost of notifying the public from government, where it belongs, to newspapers.
Spoiler: We’re opposed. And, obviously, we have a horse in the race. Legal notices are a revenue stream. But if we were in this business purely to make money, well, we’d pick another line of work. Some 2,500 newspapers have closed since 2005. Surviving newspapers have fewer resources as they carry on their mission to inform the public and to hold those in power accountable. The government should never be answerable only to itself, say, by only having to post announcements to its own website.
As any reporter can confirm, there’s a great deal of accountability in making deadline. Frequently, town officials must scramble to ensure public notices are filed on time. They appear in black and white (literally) on the designated publication date with the other public notices. Any interested party can quickly check whether a municipality fulfilled its statutorily required duty to notify the public, and they can see what’s going on in other towns. A notice published to a website may be hard to find and even harder to tell when it was posted and whether it has been modified since. It is easy to change dates and text online. And how many of us browse our local municipal website over a cup of coffee every morning? At a guess, newspapers still have the edge there.
Websites, email and social media are all channels that municipalities can and should take advantage of to get the word out, but that should not replace the long tradition of printing legal notices. The one-stop shopping alone has value. When a town is looking for a new plowing contractor, spreading the word far and wide could ensure more competitive bids. Or what if a neighboring town is proposing a project that affects your life? You might not be a regular visitor to that town’s website, but you could find that info in the newspaper or hear about it from someone who did. Maine newspapers also maintain a statewide website, mainenotices.com, of all current public notices.
But for the many Mainers who don’t have reliable and/or affordable internet service or who are simply not technology savvy, there’s print. And it works.
The Maine Municipal Association, in its weekly legislative bulletin, asks if “papers truly serve the public good they claim, then why would they not be willing to print a municipal press release in service to democracy?” For the same reason the Maine Municipal Association charges its members fees. There’s a cost to doing business. Every public notice requires ink, paper, web hosting and staff to place it in print and online. Individually, it’s a small cost, collectively a large one. Assuming that cost would diminish papers’ ability to actually cover the news that affects their communities.
When it comes to informing the public, we should all demand more, not less.