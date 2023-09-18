With Labor Day and the summer season in the rearview mirror, Mainers are about to enter another season – political ad season.
There are eight ballot questions that will come before voters this year. Already, those for and against the measures are sharing their stances.
From the right to repair your own automobile at the shop of your choosing, to the elimination of campaign spending by foreign governments, to the much-debated takeover of the state’s electric infrastructure, the questions are of real consequence to voters.
Also included in the statewide referendum are four proposed constitutional amendments calling for timely judicial review of written petitions, changes to the citizen petition process and the expansion of voting to those under specific types of guardianship.
The issues are complicated, and voters deserve more than sounds bites played repeatedly. But that is typically all that is given.
As Nov. 7 approaches, we will once again be bombarded by campaign ads, mailers and robocalls with messages aimed at changing hearts and minds. It will be difficult to watch TV or pick up a newspaper without feeling overwhelmed.
But, if history is any predictor, advertising messages will no doubt be ubiquitous right up until the voting takes place.
The flood of corporate and private wealth being used to influence elections has transformed politics. Big money allows for outsize influence – usually not in a way that benefits everyday Mainers. But, sadly, it’s all perfectly legal.
Unfortunately, the messages rarely offer anything in the way of substance and instead target the opposing candidate or issue – typically with nearly false information that barely passes legal muster. Long gone are the days when advertisements would champion ideas and a forward vision.
Research has indicated that ads heavy on the fear factor, playing foreboding music and predicting mayhem, are more likely to spur viewers or listeners to seek additional information about an issue than ads with a more positive message.
By that reasoning, we should all be very well informed, but that is simply not the case.
And nowhere is this more apparent than in a mailer. Often the messages on the flashy, cardboard mailer are full of borderline truths, words taken out of context and extreme exaggerations of, well, everything. And. They. Don’t. Stop. Coming. One mailbox can receive dozens. On the positive side, it is a revenue source for the beleaguered postal service.
This year we urge voters to be hypervigilant when engaging with political advertising. Read the messages, Google the information and check the sources. The fine print on each advertising message will tell you the sender. Armed with that information, you can learn more.
Democracy only works if an informed electorate participates in the process. So, get your facts, attend the many political forums being organized in your area and, most importantly, get out and vote in November.